Centennial Anniversary Committee Announces “Paradise Ball” For The Salvation Army Of Palm Beach County
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will celebrate its Centennial Gala at Marjorie Merriweather Post’s historic landmark resort.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centennial Anniversary Committee of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will host “The Paradise Ball” on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Mar-a-Lago Club. The historic landmark home was selected for the White tie Event due to its initial owner, Marjorie Merriweather Post, who purchased the land and constructed her residence in 1922, the same year that The Salvation Army located its offices in Palm Beach, Florida.
After the stock market crash of October 1929, Marjorie Merriweather Post became deeply concerned with the plight of those affected by the hardships of Great Depression, especially the multitude of hungry people. She put her jewels into a vault, cancelled the insurance, and with the money saved she provided funds for the Marjorie Post Hutton Free Food Station. It was operated by The Salvation Army in New York City, in the area commonly known as “Hell's Kitchen.” One newspaper described her as "Lady Bountiful" because of her gracious generosity to those less fortunate. For five years, from 1930 to 1935, thousands of grateful women and children received nourishing hot meals in dignified surroundings.
“It is a joy to announce that the ‘The Paradise Ball,’ will mark the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County,” said Holly Holden, Chair of the Anniversary Committee. “For this once-in-a-lifetime occasion, it is fitting that guests will enjoy splendid repasts and dancing in the elegant surroundings, built by such a wonderful philanthropist as Marjorie Merriweather Post. On behalf of the entire Committee,” continued Holden, “I am honored to invite the entire Palm Beach County Community to help the organization inaugurate a new century of dedicated service by attending our festive White tie event.”
“The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has been a vital part of the South Florida community for 100 years,” said Majors Chip and Leisa Hall. “It is, indeed, a privilege to have been selected to continue the 100-year legacy of this august location by serving, inspiring, and transforming the lives of the less fortunate as its Area Commanders. We look forward to celebrating our Centennial Anniversary with the entire Palm Beach County community at “The Paradise Ball.”
Ever-increasing members of the Anniversary Committee currently include Holly Holden, Chair; Farley Rentschler, Chair of the Junior Committee; William Mikus, Chair of Salvation Army Advisory Board; Marie Davis, Advisory Board member; Paula Mikus, Salvation Army Ambassador Circle member; Dr. Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications; and Susan Cushing, event planner and owner of Espalier Events.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please call (561) 686-3530 or visit the organization’s Centennial Celebration webpage to view upcoming events and photos of various era events. Website: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.
