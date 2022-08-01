More Features, Comfort, Colors and Sizes from Tenba’s Tactical Axis Collection
Tenba's New Axis v2 Collection, with World’s First Hidden AirTag/Tile Pocket in a Camera BackpackWHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenba’s tactical Axis bags are built for the working professional content creator, photographer and filmmaker. These are the first ever camera bags to include a hidden pocket compatible with an Apple AirTag or Tile Bluetooth Tracker.
MOLLE webbing allows expandability with Tenba Lens Capsules, Battery Pouches and Card Wallets. The exclusive Airflow harness and auto-adjusting Pivot-Fit Straps enable the packs to fit users of all sizes. And Tenba’s unique dual sternum straps ensure superior load-balancing across the chest, while allowing female users to position the straps above and below the bust for unmatched comfort.
Hidden Pocket Compatible with Apple AirTag and Tile Trackers
Special neoprene sleeve securely fits an AirTag or Tile Bluetooth Tracker so you can always find your camera bag.
Airflow Harness with Dual Sternum Straps
Airflow harness combines ventilating 3D airmesh and Tenba’s Pivot-Fit™ auto-adjusting straps to ensure a comfortable fit. Unique dual sternum straps significantly improve the load balancing across the chest, with significant benefits for female and male customers alike.
New 16L Backpack
In addition to updating the previous 20L, 24L and 32L backpack sizes, Axis v2 includes a slim 16L Backpack that fits 1-2 cameras with the trinity of professional 2.8 zoom lenses.
New Top Loader Shoulder Bag
The Top Loader Shoulder Bag can fit a camera with an attached 24-70mm 2.8, or it can be expanded to fit a 70-200mm 2.8. The side MOLLE strap can accept a Tenba Lens Capsule to virtually double the bag capacity.
New MultiCam® Black Colorway
Tenba has officially sourced the military-grade MultiCam Black fabric to make a second colorway for the Axis bags.
Trolley Strap
All backpacks include a strap that slides onto a rolling luggage handle.
Reflective MOLLE Webbing
Allows limitless expandability with Tenba Tools Lens Capsules, Battery Pouches and Memory Card Wallets, as well as military-standard pouches and accessories. Tenba’s MOLLE webbing includes a subtle thread that is highly reflective to ensure safety when walking or riding a bike near cars at night.
3-Point Camera Access (20, 24 & 32L backpacks only)
Exchange camera gear through the side, top or rear of the bag. Side Access for quick camera removal while wearing the bag, Top Access to work out of the bag within a small footprint, and Rear Access to get at all your gear at once.
Tripod/Gimbal Compatible
Tripods and gimbals can be both attached to the front of the backpacks with the included security straps, and stored inside the reinforced side pocket.
Pricing and Availability:
Tenba Axis v2 bags will be priced between $79.95 and $309.95. Bags in the black fabric are available immediately. Bags in the MultiCam Black fabric will begin shipping September 9th, 2022.
For More Information:
Contact Peter Waisnor, Tenba Vice President
peterw@macgroupus.com
Or visit
tenba.com/shop-collections-axis
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
Ajaenae Spearman
MAC Group
