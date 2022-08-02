Oncological Study of Endothelial Glycocalyx Integrity Using Microvascular Health Solutions’ Testing Device GlycoCheck
Oncological Patient Study of Endothelial Glycocalyx Integrity Using Microvascular Health Solutions’ Medical Testing Device GlycoCheckCHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microvascular Health Solutions (MVHS), a BioRegenx subsidiary, announces that a new peer-reviewed study using GlycoCheck, a medical testing device exclusively distributed worldwide by MVHS, has been published. The study, published by the International Journal of Cardiology, is titled Endothelial glycocalyx integrity in oncological patients. The study was conducted at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, School of Medicine, Department of Cardiology, Attikon University Hospital, Athens, Greece, and led by Prof. Ignatios Ikonomidis.
Cancer is associated with early changes in the cardiovascular system (CV) before overt cardiotoxicity. Endothelial dysfunction is induced by chemotherapeutic regimens but prior to this study, there was no data about the endothelial glycocalyx in cancer patients.
Sixty-four patients with cancer (65.6% with solid tumors and 34.4% with hematological malignancies) and 32 controls from the outpatient cardiology clinic were included in the study.
PBR 5-25 was significantly increased in cancer patients vs controls (2.11±0.36 vs 1.97±0.21, p= 0.025). Endothelial glycocalyx thickness impairment was independent of traditional CV risk factors and anticancer therapy but proportional to disease stage (r=0.337, p=0.044).
Conclusion
The study concludes that endothelial function as assessed by endothelial glycocalyx thickness is significantly impaired in cancer patients without overt cardiotoxicity. This implies that PBR 5-25 might be useful for the early assessment of microvascular and endothelial toxicity of cancer. Read the full study here.
