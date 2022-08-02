Submit Release
Oncological Study of Endothelial Glycocalyx Integrity Using Microvascular Health Solutions’ Testing Device GlycoCheck

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microvascular Health Solutions (MVHS), a BioRegenx subsidiary, announces that a new peer-reviewed study using GlycoCheck, a medical testing device exclusively distributed worldwide by MVHS, has been published. The study, published by the International Journal of Cardiology, is titled Endothelial glycocalyx integrity in oncological patients. The study was conducted at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, School of Medicine, Department of Cardiology, Attikon University Hospital, Athens, Greece, and led by Prof. Ignatios Ikonomidis.

Cancer is associated with early changes in the cardiovascular system (CV) before overt cardiotoxicity. Endothelial dysfunction is induced by chemotherapeutic regimens but prior to this study, there was no data about the endothelial glycocalyx in cancer patients.

Sixty-four patients with cancer (65.6% with solid tumors and 34.4% with hematological malignancies) and 32 controls from the outpatient cardiology clinic were included in the study.

PBR 5-25 was significantly increased in cancer patients vs controls (2.11±0.36 vs 1.97±0.21, p= 0.025). Endothelial glycocalyx thickness impairment was independent of traditional CV risk factors and anticancer therapy but proportional to disease stage (r=0.337, p=0.044).

Conclusion

The study concludes that endothelial function as assessed by endothelial glycocalyx thickness is significantly impaired in cancer patients without overt cardiotoxicity. This implies that PBR 5-25 might be useful for the early assessment of microvascular and endothelial toxicity of cancer. Read the full study here.

About BioRegenx

BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) a holding company, is the parent company of three wholly owned subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, My Body Rx, LLC, and NuLife Sciences, Inc. BioRegenx and its subsidiaries combine the patented intellectual property of the breakthrough GlycoCheck medical testing device, the patented nutraceutical Endocalyx Pro, additional synergistic dietary supplement products sold under the My Body Rx brand, and a customer base of medical professionals and brand partners throughout North America.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

William Resides
BioRegenx
+1 800 - 398 - 9842
support@bioregenx.com

