Small Game, Waterfowl, Furbearer Regulations Set

North Dakota’s 2022 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.

Noteworthy items include:

Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 24. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota Oct. 1.

The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons remain closed due to low populations.

Pre-charged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking weasel, mink, muskrat and mountain lion.

Reporting harvest of bobcats, mountain lions, fishers and river otters can now be done online by visiting My Account at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Guide, which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, on the Game and Fish website. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.

For a complete listing of opening and closing dates, and daily and possession limits, refer to the table on pages 4-5 of the guide.