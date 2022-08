The deadline to apply for the 2022 pronghorn hunting season is Aug. 3.

Applicants can apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

The pronghorn license fee is $30 for 16 and older, and $10 for under 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years of age on or before Dec. 31.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.