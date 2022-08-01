PennDOT Closing Route 4017 in Shinglehouse Borough August 15

​Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its Potter County Maintenance Division will close Route 4017 (Oswayo Street) Monday, August 15 and implement a detour using Route 44 and Route 1009 (Bell Run Road). The closure allows maintenance crews to replace the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse Borough near the entrance to the Shinglehouse Assembly Park.

The 12-foot bridge is weight posted for 15 tons for single and combination vehicles. Replacing the deck surface will allow PennDOT to lift those postings and improve the structure's overall rating from "poor" to "good."

PennDOT expects the work to take approximately six weeks. PennDOT's Potter County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project and may reopen the bridge sooner if work progress allows. All work is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598.

