Bank Stabilization Work to Start Soon with Box Culvert Work to Follow in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bank stabilization and new box culvert placement project is set to begin in Clearfield County on Route 2051 (Drane Highway). Bank stabilization will happen first, followed later in August with the box culvert placement. The bank stabilization work zone extends approximately 400 feet southbound toward Osceola Mills Borough.

Beginning August 8, the road will be closed at the work site and a detour using Route 2017 (Scotch Hollow Road), Route 2014 (Coal Run Rd), and Route 2007 (Ashland Rd/Morgan Run Rd) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project. Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.

The bridge replacement work is for a bridge spanning a branch Little Laurel Run in Osceola Mills along Route 2051. This 13-foot bridge was built in 1932 and carries an average of 812 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge with a new box culvert will improve the structure's rating from poor to good.

This work will be a joint project between Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT will remove the existing structure, prepare the site, and complete the backfill. The contractor will install the new box culvert, perform bank stabilization, and other miscellaneous work. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work is expected to be done by early September.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. 

MEDIA CONTACT:  Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

