Missing Vulnerable Adult Located in Merrimack

August 1, 2022

Merrimack, NH – On July 29, 2022 at approximately 8:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by New Hampshire State Police dispatch regarding a missing vulnerable adult last seen in the area of the Wildcat Falls trail system in the town of Merrimack.

Ventura Urbaez, 78, of Lawrence, MA, was with family at the beach located within the Wildcat Falls trail system when he ventured away from family. Conservation Officers responded to the area along with the Merrimack Police Department, Merrimack Fire Department, Londonderry Police Department, and the New Hampshire State Police Helicopter. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the New Hampshire State Police helicopter located Urbaez along the Everett Turnpike near the tree line approximately 450 yards from where he was last seen. Merrimack Police Department and Merrimack Fire Department were then able to make contact with Urbaez.

Urbaez was ultimately transported by the Merrimack Ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital for evaluation.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers want to remind family when caring for family members who are considered “vulnerable adults” who suffer from conditions such as dementia or Alzheimer’s that it is important to keep close supervision of them especially when in unfamiliar places.