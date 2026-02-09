Snowmobile Crash in Pittsburg Leads to Arrest

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

February 9, 2026

Pittsburg, NH – On Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game and local EMS responded to a snowmobile crash on US Route 3 near Lake Francis. The call came in via 911 from a motorist who came upon a crash scene and reported a single male operator who had rolled over his snowmobile in the road. The operator had been able to flip the snowmobile back onto its skis and move it out of the roadway. Due to the 911 call, personnel from 45th Parallel EMS and members of the Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash to render any aid needed to the rider.

The rider was identified as Tyler Otoole, 35, of Fairfield, CT. Otoole refused medical assistance from first responders. As part of their investigation, Conservation Officers determined that Otoole had left a local establishment and was riding back to his weekend rental when he lost his way. He travelled off the designated trail, and in an attempt to locate the trail, he crossed Route 3 where he subsequently flipped his snowmobile and sustained no serious injuries.

During the investigation, Conservation Officers observed signs of impairment, and the rider was placed under arrest for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated. Colebrook Police Department responded to the scene to transport the rider for their booking process.



New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always ride responsibly and to never ride after consuming alcohol.