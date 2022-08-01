Oncofocus Announces Adoption of decodeMR as its Corporate Identity for its Primary Market Research Unit
Oncofocus, an Oncology focused strategy consulting firm, announces that it is adopting decodeMR as its corporate identity for its primary market research unit.
We are at an inflection point in our growth. This new branding will go a long way in achieving our mission to establish decodeMR as a preferred qualitative research partner in the healthcare domain.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncofocus Solutions Pvt Ltd, a strategy consulting firm providing intelligence solutions in the Oncology domain, announced that it is adopting decodeMR as its corporate identity for its primary market research unit.
— Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO, Oncofocus
With this new identity, decodeMR can effectively cater to the market research needs across its expanding geographical footprint and can better leverage its increasing experience in multiple disease areas.
decodeMR, through its qualitative research services (focused on understanding physician concerns, prescription behaviors, and key unmet needs), aims to bridge the delivery gap and contribute to the overall evolution of the healthcare and diagnostics space.
Regarding the exciting development, Ashish Shukla, CEO of Oncofocus, said, "We are at an inflection point in our growth. This new branding will go a long way in achieving our mission to establish decodeMR as a preferred qualitative research partner in the healthcare domain. Also, it will help us in attracting the best global talent."
Raja Mukesh Dokala, Director, decodeMR, commented, "We are delighted that the primary research unit of Oncofocus has its own identity now. decodeMR team strives for excellence, actively develops novel business solutions for the biopharma industry, and spreads awareness against various human ailments through its not-for-profit programs."
Vikram Reddy Keeshara, Director, Oncofocus, mentioned, "While the new identity would help decodeMR in strengthening its position in the qualitative research space, Oncofocus would continue leveraging its Oncology expertise to develop strategic solutions for the biopharma industry."
decodeMR is a member of ESOMAR corporate, Insights Association, and Intellus Worldwide.
