Wondering How to Cope with Fears of Inflation and Recession?

Writings of the Late Dr. Noomen Offer a Path to Happiness

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runaway inflation and the threat of recession are spreading anxiety throughout the nation, even though money is and always has been fictional. It only exists because humankind mutually agrees to accept that digital numbers in an account or pieces of paper have specific values. That said, the fear is very real, and the prices of gas, food and housing seem out of control. How do we cope? The late author and scholar Dr. Pieter Noomen had some ideas about what’s real and what isn’t.

"Your ancestors tried very hard to tie all human pleasures to external sources,” he wrote. “You are used to expecting happiness from health, possessions, money and so on … There is more to this.”

Obviously, pretending everything is sunshine, lollipops and rainbows won’t solve the problem, but perhaps society can benefit from a perspective that comes from above.

Dr. Noomen’s writings speak largely about his belief system and often refer to messages he said he received from a higher power, but his words can resonate with all, regardless of faith. He attributes his quotations to that higher power, rather than himself. His website, www.wordsforall.org, is a treasure trove of philosophical and spiritual information that he said he was given from the highest of sources. The website access and information are free for all.

"It's easy to fall in the trap of looking outwards, as if happiness comes from there,” Dr. Noomen wrote. “More health, money, peace and joy for more people sounds noble and attainable. I ask: from what direction do you expect a just society to come, from your 'makers'?

"In what I just told you lies the wisdom to grasp why joy is normal and misery not. There's nothing cheap or philosophical about it. I simply offer you to join reality … Literally all aspects of what you encounter can be approached with inner smiles, smiles that mirror your realness as a full-fledged part of life, like everything else. You can 'own' reality, truth, a life of substance, regardless of what others may do. Joy is normal, it is hidden in your very nature. Its light is eternal; darkness is not. You know how pain and hardships tend to monopolize attention, energy, time.”

Born in the Netherlands, Pieter Noomen worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church. He completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches.

An example of Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week from his website, as we continue to hold out hope that better days lie ahead:

"It is so helpful to have a particular spot in our mind to where our thoughts can turn, in order to calm down, to relax, to smile and to feel safe. This spot can be an image of nature, a person we love or admire, a memory from the past or certain sounds or sayings. It will always be completely personal. It can even be the sense of the presence of Life, Allah, God, Buddha, the eternal Totality, Her-/Himself."

