DHEC, Red Cross Announce #DonateWithDHEC Public Blood Drive Aug. 3

Aug. 1, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), in partnership with the American Red Cross, invite the public to roll up its sleeves and #DonateWithDHEC to give blood this Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bloodmobile that will be parked in front of DHEC’s 2100 Bull Street location inside in the historic Bull Street District.

Every two seconds, someone in the country needs blood. Blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, illness and traumatic injuries. A single donation can help save more than one life, and now is an urgent time for blood donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to come forward.

In January, the American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the United States, and while supplies have bounced back in many locations, July saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations, again threatening a shortage and potentially impacting patient care.

Committed to “healthy people living in healthy communities,” DHEC is encouraging the public, especially those in the downtown Columbia area, to join its employees in contributing a resource of such vital importance.

“DHEC takes its public health role seriously, and our employees are extremely dedicated to giving back to our community,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “That’s why we want to invite the community to donate with us and help save lives.”

As the single largest blood supplier in the U.S., The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, all from generous volunteer donors.



“We’re grateful to partners like DHEC who encourage the community to roll up a sleeve while we have an urgent need for blood donors,” said Shonette Sneed, Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross of South Carolina. “A readily available blood supply is essential for community health, and this drive comes at a critical time as we work together to prevent a seasonal blood shortage.”

Those wishing to #DonateWithDHEC are encouraged to pre-select an appointment time if possible to minimize any potential wait times.

Those not in Columbia should contact their local Red Cross for the blood donation times in their area using the Red Cross’ “Find A Drive” locator online.

Directions to Mills-Jarrett building, 2100 Bull St.: At the intersection of Bull and Elmwood, turn into the Bull Street District and drive straight, toward the Babcock Building. The road stops in front of the Babcock Building, turn right. The road stops again with the parking lot of the Mills-Jarrett Building on your right. The Bloodmobile will be parked in that lot near the main entrance to the building.

