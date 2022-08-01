Vert Consultants Launches in Atlanta Georgia
A new consulting agency aims to enable companies to drive both growth and sustainability through enabling used goods market activities.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vert Consultants (“Vert,” “VC,” or the “Company”) launched today in Atlanta, Georgia, with a stated mission to enable companies to participate in the secondary market. Led by industry veterans leveraging decades of experience in the telecommunications and marketing industries, the principals and founders are focused on driving the refurbishment and resale of consumer goods through partnerships, data, and optimized program design.
“There is a definite need for acceleration in this space. Consumers still want to purchase based on quality, value, and experience, but new criteria have emerged over the last 24 months. Sustainability is becoming a deciding factor between brands. Consumers don’t want to see electronics going to landfills before they’ve been fully utilized. On the other hand, brands face a paradox that requires them to participate in this market. The higher the quality of the goods brands produce, the more secure their market share is. However, the higher the quality, the longer the life span. Consumers want green options, and brands are recognizing that to stay relevant and connected to their customer base, they need a used goods strategy. We started Vert to serve that need and accelerate that transformation.” Mike Gergye, Principal and Founder at Vert stated.
The company will focus on creating value through a network of partnerships that spans eCommerce sites, refurbishment partners, software solutions, and logistics providers. Additionally, they have built out a suite of data inflows that they claim can enable faster brand traction and better decision-making for companies in the space.
About Vert Consultants
Vert Consultants is a full-service consulting agency specializing in reCommerce and used goods resale enablement. The company is led by principals with prior C-level experience at leading industry players in both the software, wholesale, and eCommerce market segments. Operating in a fully remote environment, the company leverages partnerships from around the globe to create unique programs for brands and companies operating in the secondary market space.
Services provided include Product Sourcing, Full D2C ReCommerce Program Design, ReCommerce Program Administration, Forward and Reverse Logistics Optimization, Partner Sourcing and Vetting, Data Sourcing and Vetting, Data Architecture, Pricing Optimization, SEO, Online Consumer Acquisition including, Funnel Optimization, and Branding and Marketing.
About The Used Goods Market
“The US Used Goods Market is expected to reach $160B in revenue in 2022, with 75% of adults reporting they have participated within the last year. By 2030 the market is projected to grow by more than 150% to total annual revenue of $354B. Online sales are projected to continue outpacing physical retail growth with US households estimated to contain over $580B in unused resellable goods.” (Mercari Reuse Report, 2022)
For more information, visit: www.vert-consultants.com
John Reints
Vert Consultants
+1 470.781.3747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn