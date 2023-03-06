Vert Consultants and After New join forces to accelerate recommerce in the US and EU
Vert Consultants and After New have launched an affiliate relationship to enable regionally focused recommerce consulting in the US and EU.
The link between the US and EU markets inside of recommerce is undeniable.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vert Consultants Vert Consultants (“Vert”, “VC”, or the “Company”) announced today that they have entered into an affiliate relationship with After New consulting in the UK. This new relationship aims to strengthen the ability of both agencies to deliver local expertise in the recommerce space while leveraging local networks to enable clients.
— Mike Gergye, Principal and Founder at Vert
“The link between the US and EU markets inside of recommerce is undeniable. Due to the different telecommunications models, much of the refurbished mobile product sold in EU countries is sourced inside of the US. (an estimated ~70-80%) Additionally, many multi regional companies are looking to create strategies that consider all of their markets rather than taking a segmented approach to circularity. We’ve been partnering with Warwick and his team in the UK for some time. His expertise in recommerce, specifically in online marketplaces and reverse logistics is world class. We couldn’t be more excited to add another strong option to the network that we provide to our clients.” Mike Gergye, Principal and Founder at Vert stated.
“Mike and the team at Vert Consultants have an unrivaled understanding of the US recommerce and reverse logistics landscape. I am delighted to extend our offering into the US market, knowing that our clients will have access to the best-in-class expertise.” Warwick Massey, Managing Director at After New stated.
The joint effort will focus on finding new paths to revenue for clients, assisting clients in new business development opportunities in the shared markets, and creating better product flows between the US and EU in order to drive sustainability and profitability throughout the sector.
About Vert Consultants
Vert Consultants is a full-service consulting agency specializing in recommerce and used goods resale enablement. The company is led by principles with prior C-level experience at leading industry players in both the software, wholesale, and e-commerce market segments. Operating in a fully remote environment, the company leverages partnerships from around the globe to create unique programs for brands and companies operating in the secondary market space. Services provided include Product Sourcing, Full D2C Recommerce Program Design, Recommerce Program Administration, Forward and Reverse Logistics Optimization, Partner Sourcing and Vetting, Data Souring and Vetting, Data Architecture, Pricing Optimization, SEO, Online Consumer Acquisition Funnel Optimization, and Branding and Marketing.
About After New
After New is a consultancy focused on the European recommerce market. We work with brands, marketplaces, retailers, service providers, and investors to improve financials and increase brand equity through recommerce and reverse logistics in consumer electronics (CE) and white goods categories. Services offered include: refurbished value chain optimization; product sourcing, market insights, D2C channel strategy, and board advisory.
About The Used Goods Market
“The US Used Goods Market is expected to reach $160B in revenue in 2022, with 75% of adults reporting they have participated within the last year. By 2030 the market is projected to grow by more than 150% to a total annual revenue of $354B. Online sales are projected to continue outpacing physical retail growth with US households estimated to contain over $580B in unused resellable goods.” (Mercari Reuse Report, 2022)
By 2030 the EU refurbished CE, and home categories are estimated to be worth between €40-50 billion1 and is growing at an estimated annual 14-18% per year2.
1 McKinsey, 2 CCS Insight
For more information, visit: www.afternew.co.uk
Warwick Massey
After New Ltd
+44 7507 785 176
wm@afternew.co.uk
Visit us on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vert-consultants
For more information, visit: www.vert-consultants.com,
John Reints
Vert Consultants
+1 470-781-3747
info@vert-consultants.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn