Fourier Intelligence Garners Attention at RehabWeek 2022

Fourier Intelligence, Platinum Sponsor of RehabWeek 2022 Fourier Intelligence Exhibition at RehabWeek 2022 Fourier Intelligence Team at RehabWeek 2022

One of the world’s biggest events to showcase advances in the field of rehabilitation technology has again been sponsored by Fourier Intelligence.

This has been another very successful RehabWeek, and particularly to have the opportunity to meet again face to face, and we are delighted to again have lent our support as a platinum sponsor” — Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Deputy Group CEO of Fourier Intelligence

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, August 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The business, one of the leading names in the rehab tech sector globally, was again a platinum sponsor of RehabWeek, which returned to an in-person event for 2022 and was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.The week-long event attracts businesses and professionals from around the world who share a common commitment to driving forward innovation in rehab tech for the benefit of patients globally.Fourier Intelligence, which also sponsored three of the poster awards, showcased some of its world-leading technology for delegates at the event, which is already changing lives and redefining rehab potential.RehabWeek was the first showcase of the award-winning lower limb exoskeleton ExoMotus™ M4, as well as showing in-person the groundbreaking ArmMotus™ EMU which was soft launched at last year’s virtual RehabWeek.It also provided a showcase for the BalanceMotus™ KINE-SIM, a joint launch with KINESIQ, and the prototype of the KINE-Lift was also launched.RehabWeek also further promoted the RehabHub™, a concept which is in growing use in key venues around the world as a hub for Fourier Intelligence’s suite of life-changing robotic devices.Fourier Intelligence also held its Global Partnership Summit (GPS) for its sales partners from 30 countries globally, who came together at the event to meet in-person after more than two years apart.The event, which had a packed schedule of workshops and learning opportunities, saw Fourier Intelligence host a workshop on Upper Limb Robotics Group Therapy, hosted by Professor Denny Oetomo, who helped to jointly develop the ArmMotus™ EMU through the university’s collaboration with Fourier Intelligence.Clinical partners Barrow Neurological Institute also attended, and showcased the ArmMotus™ M2 in their own workshops.“RehabWeek is a very important event for businesses and individuals working in rehabilitation technology around the world, and provides a forum for us to unite and plan for a successful future together,” says Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Deputy Chief Executive of Fourier Intelligence.“Through collaboration, we will take this sector forward and achieve its full potential, and events like RehabWeek play a key role in making that happen.“Fourier Intelligence are proud to play a leading role in the ongoing development of rehab tech globally and we are very pleased to share our vision for a successful future with existing and potential collaboration partners.“This has been another very successful RehabWeek, and particularly to have the opportunity to meet again face to face, and we are delighted to again have lent our support as a platinum sponsor.”

Fourier Intelligence RehabHub™