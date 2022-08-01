GRADUATION DAY HAPPY FACES ALL AROUND UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
uvgullas college of medicine Campus view
UV Gullas College Of Medicine students Celebrated their Graduation Day in Style
We never Expected in our dreams that this would happen amidst the Covid-19 as the Previous batches did not have the Moment to Celebrate. Thanks to VISAYAS EDUCATION & University Management Team.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It appeared as though UV Gullas College of Medicine in the Philippines had a wonderful event akin to New Year's or Christmas Eve.
— Dr. Abishek Vasanth Philip
In order to find out what was really going on in the SEA SIDE MALL in Cebu City, we had to go in ourselves. As it turned out, the final year students were celebrating their graduation after successfully finishing their MD (MBBS) Course after a long struggle and Online, Offline lessons.
The students this year are particularly noteworthy since they underwent a roller coaster of a journey to finish this course, advance thus far, and turn the impossible into reality.
Even though students have graduated from UV Gullas College of Medicine through Visayas Education for the past six to seven years, they did not have the same exposure and enjoyment because they missed their offline classes and switched to online learning instead, felt ill, learned what quarantine and isolation meant, and received assistance in treating patients due to the patient overflow.
However, as you can see, all of their pain and suffering has now inspired them to value their doctoral degrees, embark on careers in medicine, and advance and help others.
In order to show respect, each nation's national song was performed for the pupils from India, Australia, Ghana, the United States, Italy, and Germany. There were smiling, energetic faces around. The Future Frontliners are prepared to march into Reality.
They were delighted to get their certificates, but they also believed they would have no trouble passing the INDIA NEXT (FMGE) screening exam because of the superior quality of their education.
Please get in touch with VISAYAS EDUCATION, the UV Gullas College of Medicine's official Representative, if you have aspirations of becoming a doctor! For the next 5.6 years, we are here to Help you.
Why choose UV Gullas College of Medicine
• Forty decades of promotion of medical students
• For excellence, UV Gullas College of Medicine is ranked 6650 globally.
• Third place among the Philippines' top medical schools
• Education and syllabus materials adapted from the US
• Committed academics pushing for the highest levels of instruction
• For the comfort of international students, special batches
• There are now about 2500 Indian students studying medicine.
• The best amenities and infrastructure are offered
• Separate Indian student dormitories on campus with vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options.
• The campus's hospitable and healthy environment
• No donation, capitalization, or entrance examinations are required.
• The low, extremely cheap cost structure that allows for monthly payments.
The Gullas College of Medicine's admissions office will guide students through the following steps:
• Parents and applicants are asked to take into account their desire to study MBBS in the Philippines before enrolling them.
• UV Gullas College of Medicine's admissions procedure shall be open and honest.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine cost schedule, the UV Gullas College of Medicine hostel, food and accommodation, safety and security, and the UV Gullas College of Medicine curriculum are all covered in the counselling.
• Following confirmation of the entrance status, the procedure will start.
• An acceptance notification will be sent by the university.
•The UV Gullas College of Medicine personnel will help students get PCC if they don't have a passport. They also provide assistance to students who don't have one.
• Additional assistance with documentation
• Training and transporting the students to the office to complete the visa processing The UV Gullas Staff also handles interviews.
• The staff finally travels with the students to the Gullas College of Medicine in the Philippines.
• The office purchases the student's ticket so that they may be sent in batches together.
The following list of papers must be provided to UV Gullas College of Medicine in order to be admitted to study MBBS in the Philippines:
• The applicant must be at least 18 years old, have completed their high school education, and submit a complete application for admission.
•The original copy of the birth certificate, the report cards from grades 10 and 12, the NEET score sheet or card, and a passport photocopy are all required documents. A Certificate of Good Moral Character from the most recent institution attended is also required.
• Prior to mailing the originals to the office, these papers must be scanned and submitted to info@uvgullacollegeofmedicine.com.
If the documents are deemed to be in good order by the Staff, the university will issue a confirmation email.
Once you receive an email from the institution, it is imperative to have ready the following important papers for submission:
• Write the letter of post-admission.
• Obtain a financial affidavit for the apostil procedure.
• A medical report is required.
• The college administration must get original certificates.
• For certification and apostilship, the provided papers must be delivered to the Philippine Embassy in Guindy Chennai.
You now have the opportunity to realise your dream of becoming a doctor!
There are 15k Indian students studying in the Philippines, and between 2500 and 3000 Indian students attend UV Gullas College of Medicine, so you won't be studying alone.
UV Gullas College of Medicine
UV Gullas College of Medicine
+91 94455 53877
email us here
Doctors & Future Doctors of UV Gullas College Of medicine