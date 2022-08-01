Strategies For Global Extruded Plastics Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Extruded Plastics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Extruded Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the extruded plastics market size is expected to grow from $202.80 billion in 2021 to $220.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The global extruded plastics market size is expected to grow to $268.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%. The rise of the packaging industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the extruded plastics market going forward.

The extruded plastics market consists of the sales of extruded plastic products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to produce tubes and hollow pipes. Plastic extrusion is a high-volume manufacturing technique in which a polymer material is melted and molded in a continuous process while being supplemented with the appropriate additives. Extrusion produces products such as bags, plastic films, tubing, piping, rods, weather stripping, and deck railing.

Global Extruded Plastics Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the extruded plastics market. Major companies operating in the extruded plastics sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to reinforce their position.

Global Extruded Plastics Market Segments

The global extruded plastics market is segmented:

By Type: Low Density Polyethylene, High Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others

By Form: Films, Pipes, Sheets, Tubes, Wires and Cables

By End-User: Packaging, Building and Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical and Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global extruded plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Extruded Plastics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides extruded plastics global market overviews, extruded plastics global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the extruded plastics global market, extruded plastics global market share, extruded plastics market segments and geographies, extruded plastics market trends, extruded plastics market players, extruded plastics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global extruded plastics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Extruded Plastics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The DOW Chemical Company, Sigma Plastics Group., SABIC Innovative Plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, JM Eagle, Berry Global Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Arkema Group, China Plastic Extrusion Ltd., Crescent Plastics Incorporated, GSH Industries, Keller Plastics Inc., Lakeland Plastics Inc., Nenplas Ltd, Petro Packaging Company Inc., LLC Sigma Plastics Group, and Engineered Profiles LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

