Chatbot Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Chatbot Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chatbot Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chatbot market size is expected to grow to $13.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.4%. According to the chatbot market analysis, the rising adoption of smartphone users is expected to propel the chatbot industry growth going forward.

The chatbot market consists of sales of chatbots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can range from simple one-line programs that respond to a simple question to sophisticated digital assistants that learn and adapt as they collect and process data to create increasingly personalized experiences. A chatbot is a computer program that simulates and interprets written or spoken human dialogue, allowing users to interact with digital gadgets in the same way they would interact with actual people.

Global Chatbot Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the chatbot market research, major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, ZeroShotBot, a US-based chatbot company, launched a new disruptive conversational AI technology that democratizes chatbots for both large and small organizations. It is the new technique of creating chatbots that can be scaled in hours and does not require any training data, allowing anyone with no coding knowledge or training to construct a fully functional chatbot.

Global Chatbot Market Segments

The global chatbot market is segmented:

By Type: Text, Voice, Hybrid

By Component: Solution, Services

By Platform: Standalone, Web-Based, Messenger-Based or Third Party

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By End-User: BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Others

By Geography: The global chatbot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Chatbot Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chatbot global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global chatbot market, chatbot global market share, chatbot market segments and geographies, chatbot market players, chatbot market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chatbot market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chatbot Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc, Nuance Communications Inc., Creative Virtual, Artificial Solutions, Inbenta, Next It Corp, Aivo, Conversica, LiveChat, Gupshup, Contus, SmartBots, Yellow Messenger, Kevit, eGain Corporation, Helpshift, Oracle, ServiceNow, Personetics, MindMeld, CogniCor, Yekaliva, Pypestream, Acuvate, Botsify Inc, Astute Solutions, and Haptik Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

