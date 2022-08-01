Global Glutamic Acid Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Glutamic Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Glutamic Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the glutamic acid market size is expected to grow from $9.22 billion in 2021 to $10.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The global glutamic acid market size is expected to grow to $13.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Consumer awareness toward healthy and nutritious foods is expected to propel the glutamic acid market growth going forward.

The glutamic acid market consists of sales of glutamic acid products by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to build proteins to improve memory and focus, boost the immune system, support prostate health, detox the body, improve athletic performance, and also aid digestion. Glutamic acid refers to a form of amino acid that is converted to glutamate. This is a chemical that enables brain nerve cells to communicate with one another and send and receive information. It is necessary for the body's protein synthesis and plays an important function in the central nervous system. The amino acid is involved in so many processes in the body that it can prove to be beneficial in a variety of ways.

Global Glutamic Acid Market Trends

Strategic collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the glutamic acid market. Major companies operating in the glutamic acid market are entering into partnerships and collaborations to sustain their business in the market.

Global Glutamic Acid Market Segments

The global glutamic acid market is segmented:

By Product: Biosynthesis, Industrial Synthesis

By Source: Plant-Based, Animal Based

By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food Additives, Animal and Pet Food, Others

By Geography: The global glutamic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Glutamic Acid Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides glutamic acid global market overviews, glutamic acid industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global glutamic acid market, glutamic acid global market share, glutamic acid global market segments and geographies, glutamic acid global market trends, glutamic acid global market players, glutamic acid global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The glutamic acid global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Glutamic Acid Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AMINO GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Medinex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd, Wuhan Amino Acid Bio-Chemical Co. Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Ningxia Yipin Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Iris Biotech GmbH, Ottokemi, and Luojiang Chenming Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

