Aussie adtech leader Veridooh launches in the UK as part of global expansion plans
– The UK launch follows Veridooh securing AU$5 million in Series A funding, the first external capital raise for the business. –LONDON, U.K., August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world.
Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang, Veridooh is already the preferred verification partner for GroupM, Omnicom Media Group, and IPG Mediabrands in Australia and its clients include some of the biggest global brands such as Unilever, McDonald’s, Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pepsi, and Sony. Veridooh has also amassed a number of awards such as Deloitte’s 2020 Tech Fast 50 Rising Stars and Campaign Asia’s 2021 Most Valuable Technology.
The digital-out-of-home (DOOH) sector is set to be worth US$56 billion globally by 2026. Yet despite its potential, advertisers have lacked a truly independent, comprehensive verification solution to ensure their campaigns are being delivered as planned. In fact, before Veridooh launched, less than 5% of DOOH campaigns were being independently verified. This is because independent verification relied on physical spot checks of a small sample of digital panels. This is an expensive, labour-intensive, and patchy measure for campaigns, which can run for weeks. Veridooh’s SmartCreative technology was built to solve this by providing independent verification for 100% of a DOOH campaign.
Using the Veridooh dashboard, clients have full visibility over their campaigns with access to more than 300 metrics. This includes location, plays, exposure time, and share of time, which clients can use to analyse and optimise their campaigns. SmartCreativeTM doesn’t require integration with media owners, which means it can be used anywhere in the world.
Veridooh, which verifies digital, programmatic, and static OOH, is paving the way for new levels of confidence and transparency in OOH advertising, helping to unlock further revenue for advertisers, media agencies, and media owners. The company recently raised AU$5 million in Series A funding, which it is using for global expansion and product investment.
“We’re launching in the UK to help grow the out-of-home industry for all stakeholders,” says Veridooh cofounder Mo Moubayed.
“CMOs are demanding that all advertising channels, including OOH, be independently verified. Veridooh is meeting this demand through its 100% independent verification solution which gives all stakeholders standardised metrics across all formats. This increases trust and buyer confidence which paves the way for increased spend in the out-of-home sector.”
Veridooh has verified more than 10 billion plays and over AU$1 billion of DOOH investment for more than 160 clients across Australia and New Zealand.
As part of its UK launch, cofounder Mo Moubayed has relocated to London. The company has also made its first UK hires: Pete Goldring as media consultant, previously commercial director at Foris Outdoor, and Joel Harris as partnerships director, previously head of strategic growth at Primesight.
“We’re very excited to bring Veridooh’s industry-leading solution, SmartCreativeTM, to new markets after hearing advertisers and agencies ask for robust, independent verification for out-of-home advertising,” says Veridooh cofounder Mo Moubayed.
“Having independent verification means you can remove any doubt around the performance of digital out-of-home advertising, bringing it in line with the verification standards of other digital channels.
“The strength of the UK market means there is an exciting opportunity for Veridooh to grow rapidly and we’re excited to tap into the expertise of Joel and Pete to help us grow our partnerships in the UK. The advertising industry understands the value that our independent verification solution provides which has allowed us to grow quickly in Australia where we have seen an average growth of 400% year-on-year. We are already seeing strong interest from all stakeholders in the UK industry, including advertisers, specialist media agencies, and media owners.”
OOH revenue in the UK for the fourth quarter of 2021 was up 65% year-on-year, reaching total revenues of £336m, according to OOH trade body Outsmart. DOOH had an increase of 70% and accounted for 66% of total Q4 OOH revenue.
About Veridooh
With its proprietary SmartCreativeTM technology, Veridooh independently tracks, measures and verifies the performance of out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaigns. Veridooh is the preferred verification partner for IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group and GroupM in Australia. Clients include global brands like Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Sony and McDonald’s. The adtech leader has also won several awards including Deloitte’s 2020 Tech Fast 50 Rising Stars and Campaign Asia’s 2021 Most Valuable Technology.
Veridooh was founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang. Headquartered in Australia, Veridooh has a global office in London, UK.
https://www.veridooh.com
