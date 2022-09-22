Submit Release
Zühlke showcases enhanced digital capabilities in Singapore

Zühlke participated in this year’s SkillsFuture Festival CodeFuture event, showcasing an AR app and how Apple technology can be applied to businesses.

By combining Zühlke’s digital application and industry expertise with the capabilities of Apple’s technologies, we are in a perfect position to help our clients explore digital possibilities.”
— Kiky Shannon, Head of Cross-Markets at Zühlke

SINGAPORE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global innovation service provider, Zühlke, participated in this year’s SkillsFuture Festival CodeFuture event from July 29 to 31, showcasing an Augmented Reality (AR) app and attracting 130 retail companies to enquire about how Apple technology can be applied to their business.

Organised by SkillsFuture Singapore (SGG), the event features opportunities and resources in the digital economy, along with activity showcases on iOS mobile apps with Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. Zühlke leveraged iPhone 13 Pro, Apple’s Swift programming language, and advanced computer vision to develop the app that turns mobile devices into an enterprise-grade barcode scanning solution.

Zühlke is now part of the Apple Consultants Network in Singapore — recognised for its specialised expertise in designing and building user-centric digital solutions with Apple technologies and design guidelines.

The Apple Consultants Network consists of independent technology service providers that specialise in Apple solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

As a certified Apple Consultant in user-centric app design and native app development in Swift — a powerful programming language developed by Apple for its platforms like iOS, iPadOS and macOS, Zühlke provides bespoke app services for Apple devices and system integration solutions.

Supported by specially-trained consultants in Singapore, Zühlke helps clients ideate, design and build bespoke solutions that fit their business needs to drive growth and success.

Zühlke has successfully built and delivered projects designed for iOS, macOS and mixed-platform environments in various industries like banking and healthcare, including the development of the NHS COVID-19 app for England and Wales, Credit Suisse’s Digipigi and more.

Zühlke showcases enhanced digital capabilities in Singapore

