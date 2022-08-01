Ubunye Holdings and Jera Consulting join forces to move customers towards digital transformation

Together making a difference

If my customers are happy that means their customers are happy which means they will stay a customer of mine which makes me happy!” — Raymond De Kock, Managing Director

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jera Consulting (Pty) Ltd (Jera) was established in 1988 by Raymond De Kock, who is still currently leading the team in his capacity as Managing Director.

Being a good business man goes beyond just running a business, you have to have a good work life balance and invest time in your health, family and friends. Raymond is an avid cycler and has completed seven Argus’s and four 94.7 races. He enjoys swimming, jogging and says it is critical to maintain mental and physical health to run a successful business. When he feels the stress getting too much, he steps away to do some exercise, comes back revitalized and feels like he is ready to take on anything at 100%.



Raymond states that running your own businesses is not always smooth sailing, there are always ups and downs, but over the past 34 years his resilience, passion and dedication has paid off and Jera has evolved from a company that predominantly worked with computers and networks to a fully-fledged ERP and Document Management solutions company.

Retaining and maintaining good customer relationships is the key to success of any business, says Raymond. Therefore, one of Jera’s key focus areas in the business is our customer retention strategy that also forms part of our business KPIs. Onboarding the right caliber of staff is therefore critical to our business. They must display high levels of customer care, then I know they are the right fit for the business. Skills we can teach, but a passion for people is something you are born with. Having likeminded people with the same goals, passion and drive in a business ensures that the customer experience is the same at each touch point of the business, and that is what we strive for, says Raymond.

It is imperative to be hands on and involved with your customers. I enjoy staying close to my customers and often accompany my team on customer site visits. Being at the heart of your customer’s business gives you the opportunity to analyze, optimize and enhance their business processes. Mentoring and developing staff are very close to my heart and I encourage the team to take the lead when we go on customer visits. Seeing how they troubleshoot and come to conclusions on how to enhance our customer’s businesses using best practice principles makes me proud to be a leader of such a dynamic team. We make sure that we focus our attention on the most critical issues that will give the customer quick wins. This gives us an excellent turnaround time and the team then can work together when the issues are more complexed.

Any good leader has to lead by example. Raymond says that the only way you can really understand solutions or software, is to upskill and certify yourself and understand the ins and outs of the program. Therefore, he gets expert knowledge on most of the solutions that the company offers. Companies have struggled when they lose key staff members and by ensuring that the IP is held by staff who is deeply invested in the business, ensures business continuity for Jera and their customers. Raymond makes sure that there is expert knowledge transfer to new team members and that they get assistance on the programs and solutions offered by Jera.

By getting all relevant staff certified on the software programs that Jera brings on board, they can stress test and ensure that the products are robust before they are rolled out to Jera’s customers. Raymond says that it is important to pick best-of-breed products suited for the market that will enhance the customer experience.

When we asked Raymond what he thinks about the Ubunye product suite he said that he thinks it is a very current, innovative solution set. He specifically likes the fact that you have the mix of products with Scannervision allowing for bulk scanning, the Aivika engine with OCR and DocVolante that allows for the user friendly dashboard with indexing abilities.

Bringing the right product at the right price to my customers is key and that is what Ubunye offers me. A lot of the competitors only focus on the big corporates and Raymond likes the fact that Ubunye caters for small to medium enterprises. This has opened a new target market for Jera. The fact that Rene Brunt (CEO and Founder of Ubunye) has the same mindset, to assist small businesses to digitalize and automate their processes makes us a perfect fit. After all, if you think about it all companies, no matter how big or small, have to manage their documents and policies in some way and the Ubunye products are perfect for any vertical and any size of business, Raymond says.

Partner relationships are just as important as customer relationships. Building trusted relationships with your supplier has always been top of mind. A perfect example is the partnership with SAGE, where Jera has been a partner since 1995. This is the type of relationship we see Jera and Ubunye having, Raymond says; one that outlast the test of time, making a difference in our customer and end-user lives, and enabling our customers to see the true value we bring to their company.

Rene, Founder and CEO of Ubunye Holdings says he is thrilled to have Jera on board and believes that the two companies share the same vision and will work well together enabling and propelling Jera’s customers towards digital transformation.