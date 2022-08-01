Spiritual Counselor Carol Pilkington to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RESEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the journey of life we all search for purpose and meaning. But hardships and challenges along with all our unresolved emotional wounds make it tough to navigate how to achieve our dreams and manifest the life we want. By seeking out the help of a highly qualified professional we can get the support and encouragement we need to access our inner potential and find that true healing is possible.

“My work is centered on working with business owners, CEOs, senior management, and high-performing managers and entrepreneurs going through relationship issues, anxiety, grief, and loss. They are so burdened with worries that they have a hard time sleeping, making decisions, their mind is continually racing with concern, and they are bogged down with exhaustion. But if you meet them they would say everything is fine. Saying "I'm fine" when we aren't can be a way of ignoring and denying painful feelings and pretending we don't have problems. Healing comes from validating our feelings and needs and wholeheartedly connecting with who we truly are.”

Carol is an Ordained Non-Denominational Minister. Astrological Counselor and Emotional Intelligence Trainer/Spiritual counselor. She is a graduate of the Sher Institute of Astrology & Metaphysics, EST and holds a certificate in End of Life Care from the Twilight Brigade through the Veterans Administration.

As a compassionate spiritual counselor and teacher, her work is powerful, transformative, and life affirming. Carol guides us through a process to realize whatever issues we struggle with; recovery and joy are absolutely possible. She helps us work with the symptoms of grief, loss, relationship issues, mid-life crisis and the anxiety around all these conditions which she calls “knots,” in order to unravel and smooth things out so we can then see things with more clarity. Her holistic approach helps us heal the whole person.

“By getting in touch with the core of who you really are you can shift the mind into balance and harmony. The results are real happiness, self-love, inner wisdom, peace and enlightenment and living a life aligned with our authentic self.”

Carol says there is a stigma that asking for help is shameful when it actually an act of courage. This can be especially true for men. We must be open and honest about where we are from each moment to next. Because we are a fast paced culture believing we need to do everything ourselves this exacerbates the problems of reaching out and we feel further isolated.

“Our society is full of quick fixes. We are constantly searching for the magic pill to cure our emotional pain; the problem is that these approaches don’t align with real health and wholeness. The truth is that healing occurs from the inside out.”

The core of Carol’s mission is helping us realize that by tapping into our own inner awareness we can take ownership of how we feel versus shifting blame to the outside world as the creator of our problems. We must own how we feel internally, engage in a process that enables one to experience one’s true nature which is Love, and then a shift can happen. When we take full ownership and responsibility for creating our reality we are then empowered to create our lives with more joy, possibilities and deeper meaning. Everything and everyone around us is impacted by our renewed perspective. How can it be any other way?

Carol has a unique program Creating Joyful Relationships which is a 6-month workshop and is available for everyone to access right now https://bit.ly/CreatingJoyfulRelationships.

She also teaches us Mind Mastery Meditation where we can observe in every moment what’s occurring in our lives. It involves not just quieting the mind but understanding the mechanisms of the mind which must happen first and she helps people to effectively master it.

“I am living a life of joy and creativity, one that I want for others to enjoy. What this work has done is it has given me the ability to see life with more clarity which has led to living in and be open to the wonder that Life is. I practice what I teach and l live happier, healthier, and more present to each and every moment.”

Close Up Radio will feature Carol Pilkington in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday August 3rd at 5 p.m. EST

For more information, visit www.carolpilkington.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno