No additional positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (31 July)

MACAU, August 1 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, no additional positive cases were reported in Macao within 24 hours yesterday (31 July): 0 case in medical observation hotels, 0 case of close contacts, 0 case in the NAT for Key Areas and Groups, and 0 case among other population groups.

The total number of cases in Macao since 18 June stands at 1,821.

As of 08:00 today (01 August), the total number of individuals being followed up by epidemiological investigation, including close contacts, non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), secondary close contacts, general contacts, and accompanying persons), remains unchanged as that of 08:00 of 29 July.

