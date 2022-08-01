Barby Ingle, Mrs Southwest Petite Peoples Choice Barby Ingle Mrs Southwest Petite Prepping for Nationals, Mrs Southwest Petite, Barby Ingle

Arizona Woman Competes For the 2022 Mrs Petite USA Title After Winning Mrs. Southwest Petite USA on August 10-13 in Milwaukee, WI.

“I will use this opportunity to help advance my platform. At the same time, I celebrate that great things come in petite packages and the importance of a strong marriage and foundation in life.” ” — Barby Ingle

GOLD CANYON, ARIZONA, USA , August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Barby Ingle of Gold Canyon, AZ, was recently selected to participate in the 2022 Mrs. Petite USA in Milwaukee, WI, that will take place August 10-13, 2022.

Barby currently serves as the reigning Mrs. Southwest Petite USA and will be competing at the National event in Aug 2022. She will be making special guest appearances at events over the next year. Her new role will empower her to inspire others to believe in themselves and succeed.

Barby Ingle is a best-selling author and reality personality and lives with multiple rare and chronic diseases. For the past 15 years, she has been a pain educator, patient advocate, and president of the International Pain Foundation. Before this, she was a business owner of Cheertec, Inc. and the first head spirit program coach at Washington State University, leading her teams into the top five nationally before retiring from coaching. She was married to her husband, Ken Taylor in November 2007.

Her blog, reality shows, and media appearances are used as a platform to help her become a highly emulated patient advocate. She presents at healthcare conferences, speaks at public events, shares her story, educates, and advocates for patients across the globe so they too can get better access to care.

Barby’s Personal Platform; Individualized Healthcare – “I am devoted to advancing access to quality healthcare to help people suffering from various chronic pain and rare conditions through education, awareness, and access to care projects. I do this through volunteer work with the International Pain Foundation (iPain), Global Genes, Rare Disease Legislative Advocates, EveryLife Foundation, and other organizations that have projects that help fulfill my goals of advancing meaningful and individualized healthcare for all.”

She has received more than 20 commendations for her advocacy work, including; the 2012 WEGO Health Ms. Congeniality, 2012 NAF You Are Our Hero Award, 2013 International Inspirational Luminary, 2015 IDA Impact Award, and 2016 WEGO Health Lifetime Achievement. In 2017, Barby was named a Health Information Technology Top 100 Influencer by HealthScene and Top 20 Health Influencer by Insider Monkey Magazine. In 2018, Barby received the Reality All-Star Reunion Superstar award for her Social Media efforts and Top 50 Chronic Pain Advocates. In 2020, Barby was listed in the top 50 social media advocates for Rare Diseases and top 10 Healthcare Influencers for All Marketers to Follow, 2020 PharmaVOICE100, and 2020 HITMC Patient Advocate of the Year. In Feb. 2021, Barby was listed in the top 75 social media advocates for Rare Diseases. Barby was awarded the 2021 Medigy HITmc Music Video and 2021 Arizona Capitol Times Leader of the Year; Healthcare.

To be eligible as a Mrs. Petite contestant, you must be under 5’6” in bare feet, be of good moral character, not use or consume or abuse any illegal or dangerous substances, be a natural-born female and citizen of the United States of America. The Mrs. Contestants must be 18+ years of age and married on or before January 1 of the competition year.

“I will serve as Mrs Southwest Petite, strong and proud. I will use this opportunity to help advance my platform. At the same time, I celebrate that great things come in petite packages and the importance of a strong marriage and foundation in life.”

About Petite USA Pageant System

Hazely Lopez-Alvarez founded the Petite USA Pageant in 2009 with a vision to empower and celebrate petite beauty, 5’6 or less. The USA Petite Pageant focuses on celebrating the accomplishments of petite women and provides them the opportunity to be a voice and spokesmodel for petite women around the United States. With a vision of serving, Petite USA is more than just a pageant.

The Petite USA Family is a sisterhood that embraces healthy competition and a heart to serve others through our leadership and outreach.

Each contestant is asked to champion a “Personal Platform” near and dear to her heart to encourage leadership, community service, and kindness.

Our Mrs. Areas of competition include sportswear, evening gown, judge interview, and on-stage question. We are looking for poised, graceful, and passionate women who understand that their height is not limited to fulfilling their dreams.

Appearance requests can be made on Barby’s website’s contact page, www.barbyingle.com.

