THE INTERNATIONAL PAIN FOUNDATION IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE OUR 2022 IPAIN HERO OF HOPE AWARD RECIPIENTS

iPain Hero of Hope Award Recipients 2022

The inspiration and energy the recipients bring to the pain community worldwide help to keep patients positive as we deal with our chronic pain challenges and learn how to become our best advocates.” — Barby Ingle

GOLD CANYON, ARIZONA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Pain Foundation presents the Hero of Hope Awards annually. iPain is celebrating our 16-year anniversary with the celebration event to award the recipients' this year's honors. We have awarded recipients in three categories for 2022; Media; Caregiver; and Pain Patient. Our goal with this recognition is to celebrate the outstanding recipients who have demonstrated a strong commitment to assisting and advocating for people with chronic pain diseases. Nominations were solicited from the pain community of those who are making a significant contribution within the field of research, education, awareness, or patient assistance for each category and our board of directors made the final selections. Each of these recipients takes action in their own health and shares stories of chronic pain patients who have the challenge of living with chronic pain conditions.



This year’s recipients include –

Patient Advocate – Mia Maysack

Caregiver – Dr. Jeff Singer

Media – Pain News Network

Barby Ingle, iPain President, said, “Making a difference in people’s lives through the unique talents of each of our recipients this year are extraordinary. The inspiration and energy they bring to the pain community worldwide help to keep patients positive as we deal with our chronic pain challenges and learn how to become our best advocates. Thank you to each of them for all of their efforts to put a spotlight on chronic pain diseases and other chronic pain conditions.”

The International Pain Foundation’s programs are focused on assisting those affected by chronic pain diseases as diabetic neuropathy, post-cancer pain, lupus, lyme, neuro-muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD). According to the latest Institute of Medicine report, chronic pain affects over 37% of the population. That is over 100 million Americans or 1 in 3 people. Currently, there is no cure for many of these diseases, but there are treatment options that can help patients manage their conditions. Through efforts such as the ones, our finalists' display, and iPain projects such as Music Moves Awareness, we see improvements for patients dealing with access to proper and timely care challenges.

The four award recipients will be celebrated at our annual Comic Pain Relief event in Phoenix, AZ on November 15, 2022. Each recipient will receive an award plaque and recognition at the celebration dinner and event. Tickets will be available through our website on October 1, 2022.