Angie Rey, Rising PGMG Country Recording Artist, Releases Her Newest Single "Ex"
"Ex" is Produced by Jase Williams and Trey BruceNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angie Rey, rising PGMG country recording artist, releases her newest single "Ex" on digital music platforms worldwide today, August 1, 2022.
"Ex" is an edgy young country tune that every person has experienced on some level, at some time in their lives. "What first struck me about this song "Ex" is its empowering message. Whether it’s our first infatuation in grade school or first love in high school or college, everyone has experienced an Ex. The initial sense of loss is always painful. But as time passes, we figure out why they are an Ex and we become empowered by reality," states Angie Rey
"Ex" was written by Truman Bradley Crisler (ASCAP), Victoria Banks (BMI), and Candace Mycale Guyton (BMI)
"Ex" is Angie's second studio single produced by Jase Williams with Trey Bruce for the PGMG Nashville imprint following "I Ain't the Middle of the Road."
SONG LINK
https://cmdshft.ffm.to/Ex
ABOUT ANGIE REY (PGMG Recording Artist)
Just 23 years old, country singer-songwriter, Angie Rey has a BIG dream and the right combination of talent and drive to make it come true!
With her curly top, beautiful smile, and intriguing voice, Angie came from a tiny town in Southern California before her family resettled in Tampa Florida. Angie always hoped to one day to change the world, one song at a time. From a very tender age, Angie was blessed with successes that most young teenagers can only dream about.
Her music journey began at the age of five when she was only singing in preschool, in the shower, and in her bedroom, just like millions of other kids. Years later, at the age of thirteen, she made it to the top eighteen on La Voz Kids, being able to sing with Jessie and Joy and Prince Royce. “I never expected anything like this to happen,” Angie said. “It’s a dream come true.” Shortly after, at the age of 15, she made the top 75 on American Idol, being the youngest girl in season 14. Her mature sound and style, soft tones and powerful delivery of a lyric have her poised to appeal to a wide range of ages and genres. More recently, Angie has opened for various Country stars like Scotty McCreery, Chase Bryant, Jerrod Niemann, John Michael Montgomery, and many others!
A winning personality, powerful unique voice, an ear for great lyrics and melodies, along with her “take no prisoners” determination and work ethic, makes Angie a force to be reckoned with in the music business and certainly someone to keep a close eye on as she has set her sights on taking the Country music world by storm!
Angie stays busy writing and recording while home in Nashville, and performing live, recently opening for Diamond Rio and Mark Wills, headlining events like the Tampa Rodeo, or dropping by her favorite acoustic stages.
With fans growing in dozens of countries worldwide, Angie is fast becoming an international sensation. Her LIVE performances leave the crowd wanting more and more, everywhere she performs. But Angie Rey is just getting started!
