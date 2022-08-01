Most Anticipated Book on Confidence, Excellence, & Resilience Building Release Date Announcement
Path to Excellence is Tony J. Selimi s latest edition in the self-mastery books with a twist that supports you along the positive development beyond oneself.
Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies that grow your fullest potential.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's best athletes, performers, and visionaries carry an extremely high commitment or enthusiasm for their pursuit. This is required to attain the highest achievement, excellence, and fulfilment levels. However, in a very fast-paced world where demands bestowed upon us are significant, where billions of people face daily challenges, doubts, and fears, it will come as a shock to many to learn that the consequences of leaving average life are silently creating an epidemic of blame, entitlement, and giving up on bringing to life our highest callings, visions, and purpose.
— Dr John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist
How to overcome the challenges presented to us through the eight transitional cycles of life as we grow to our fullest potential is a subject that has fascinated human behavioural and cognition expert Tony Jeton Selimi for years. It has inspired him to dive deeper into how to excel at the highest level, to the point at which the pursuit of excellence becomes the centre of his life more than anyone else and producing the most anticipated book 'A Path to Excellence, with an expected release date sometime in August or early September 2022.
A Path to Excellence offers effective means of transforming ourselves through the eight transient cycles of life into evolving and grateful states of excellence and vitality. It helps discover the hidden order in the perceived mental chaos and confusion to transform, transcend, and emerge as a confident, radiant, trustworthy individual.
In this inspiring book, Tony J. Selimi shares some rules by which people can come back into living, working, and serving with excellence leading the way.
About the author:
Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony J. Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised TEDx speaker, award-winning author of several books, self-made multi-millionaire, and cognition expert specialising in human behaviour, emotional intelligence, and leadership excellence.
He assists people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors to achieve their greatest aspirations and expand the frontiers of human awareness and potential. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny.
Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee well-being.
He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary, co-created the Living My Illusion - The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, and created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series with a mission to raise awareness of the battles we all face in our personal, relationship, social, career, business and financial life. He has authored several multi-award-winning books, pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development, and is featured on numerous Podcast shows, Radio, and TV, including SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, inspiring hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
Category: Self-Improvement (Motivation, Leadership and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
