Most Anticipated Book on Confidence, Excellence, & Resilience Building Release Date Announcement

Path to Excellence is Tony J. Selimi s latest edition in the self-mastery books with a twist that supports you along the positive development beyond oneself.

Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies that grow your fullest potential.”
— Dr John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's best athletes, performers, and visionaries carry an extremely high commitment or enthusiasm for their pursuit. This is required to attain the highest achievement, excellence, and fulfilment levels. However, in a very fast-paced world where demands bestowed upon us are significant, where billions of people face daily challenges, doubts, and fears, it will come as a shock to many to learn that the consequences of leaving average life are silently creating an epidemic of blame, entitlement, and giving up on bringing to life our highest callings, visions, and purpose.

How to overcome the challenges presented to us through the eight transitional cycles of life as we grow to our fullest potential is a subject that has fascinated human behavioural and cognition expert Tony Jeton Selimi for years. It has inspired him to dive deeper into how to excel at the highest level, to the point at which the pursuit of excellence becomes the centre of his life more than anyone else and producing the most anticipated book 'A Path to Excellence, with an expected release date sometime in August or early September 2022.

A Path to Excellence offers effective means of transforming ourselves through the eight transient cycles of life into evolving and grateful states of excellence and vitality. It helps discover the hidden order in the perceived mental chaos and confusion to transform, transcend, and emerge as a confident, radiant, trustworthy individual.

In this inspiring book, Tony J. Selimi shares some rules by which people can come back into living, working, and serving with excellence leading the way.

About the author:

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony J. Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised TEDx speaker, award-winning author of several books, self-made multi-millionaire, and cognition expert specialising in human behaviour, emotional intelligence, and leadership excellence.

He assists people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors to achieve their greatest aspirations and expand the frontiers of human awareness and potential. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny.

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee well-being.

He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary, co-created the Living My Illusion - The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, and created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series with a mission to raise awareness of the battles we all face in our personal, relationship, social, career, business and financial life. He has authored several multi-award-winning books, pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development, and is featured on numerous Podcast shows, Radio, and TV, including SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, inspiring hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Category: Self-Improvement (Motivation, Leadership and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

Publisher: Balboa Press, a Division of Hay House
204 pages, available in soft and hardcover
ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 979-8765229552
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0B8317KN8
Weight: 240 g
Size: 13.97 x 1.09 x 21.59 cm
Publication date: August 2022

To request review copies by email, please write to mmarch@balboapress.com or the office at customersupport@balboapress.com. And by phone, please call the office: +1 877-407-4847 ext: 6254. To request review copies by post, please use the following address:

Michael March
PUBLISHING SERVICE ASSOCIATE
BALBOA PRESS, A DIVISION OF HAY HOUSE
1663 Liberty Drive
Bloomington, IN 47403

For Author Bookings, Interviews and Book Signing Tours, Please Contact:

Alma Stasel
Email: info@tonyselimi.com
Telephone: +442078285005

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
It's Time to Grow Into Your Potential & Live an Extraordinary Life with Personal Excellence Leading the Way.

About

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the civil war's atrocities in which he had to fight. From being sick, sexually abused and bullied as a child, living penniless on the streets feeling alone, broke and desperate, he went on to graduate from one of the top four UK engineering universities, excel in the corporate world and successfully delivers multi-billion-pound technology and people transformation programs. His equally harrowing and extraordinary life journey gave birth to a masterful global educator and a British Albanian visionary who is now an internationally renowned TEDx and Professional Speaker, Business Consultant Specialising in Human Behaviour, Emotional Intelligence and Self-Mastery. Thousands of people from all walks of life have sought his help to break through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias, and limiting beliefs, so they awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential, and reach higher personal, professional, and business achievements. Tony's integrated and holistic work is sought by Fortune 500 CEO's, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars, and Politicians, to name a few. Organisations seek their help to clarify their vision, mindfully educate and empower their leaders, and instil mental health and well-being strategies to elevate the team's spirit, leading to increased productivity and performance and ultimately growing sales. As a seven-times international bestseller of his multi-award-winning books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, the just-released The Unfakeable Code® and the upcoming books A Path to Excellence® and The Unfakeable Genius®, he now travels the world providing practical solutions to life's challenges with his talks, workshops, seminars, one to one coaching programs and Vital Planning for Elevated Living mastermind retreats. As a speaker, using his broad knowledge and experience, he educates and inspires various audiences with his enlightening perspectives, humorous metaphors and a heart-illuminating personal journey. He uses his one of a kind values-based strategies to help people create the life outcomes they intuitively know they deserve. His work also includes Films and Documentaries, such as the Multi-Award-Winning Living My Illusion on Amazon Prime, inspirational content for Newspapers and Magazines, and has appeared on over 700 radio and TV stations across the world, including interviews by Royal Correspondent Ian Pelham-Turner, Besim Dina on Oxygen TV, Rudina Magjistrati, Top Channel Albania, by Jack Canfield and Brian Tracy in America and on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide. He just released his most anticipated book of 2021, The Unfakeable Code®, which some critics say may become the next New York Time Bestseller to watch for in 2021. Tony's global transformative work and a mission to positively impact One Billion people's lives was recognised by The London SME Awards, selecting him as the winner of The Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020. He is known for leaving people feeling certain, empowered and worthy of a billion.

Tony Jeton Selimi

