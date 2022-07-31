Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,312 in the last 365 days.

RE: Partial Road Closure

Road is now open

 

From: Aumand, Kimberly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, July 31, 2022 4:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Partial Road Closure

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I 91 North Bound at Exit 3 Brattleboro is down to One lane due to a motor vehicle  accident.

 

This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time.   Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

You just read:

RE: Partial Road Closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.