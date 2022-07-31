RE: Partial Road Closure

Road is now open

From: Aumand, Kimberly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, July 31, 2022 4:54 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Partial Road Closure

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 North Bound at Exit 3 Brattleboro is down to One lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.