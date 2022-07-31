RE: Partial Road Closure
Road is now open
I 91 North Bound at Exit 3 Brattleboro is down to One lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.