NAREB Celebrates 75 Years of Advocating for Black Homeownership and Increasing Black Wealth in America

NAREB President Lydia Pope

Held at Tampa's JW Marriott Hotel, the convention theme is "Restore, Rebuild, Retain" and includes training, receptions, workshops, expo, and networking

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) kicks off its national convention in Tampa this week, as the organization celebrates its 75th anniversary. Founded in 1947 with the goal of securing equal housing opportunities for all Americans, NAREB advocates for policies and practices that increase homeownership for African Americans.

“We are proud of our accomplishments,” said Lydia Pope, NAREB’s President. “America is at a crucial moment as our struggle for justice and equality faces strong opposition from segments of the population, as well as established institutions, such as the Supreme Court. But NAREB is relentless in the fight to build equity in Black & Brown communities, especially the benefits and family economic security that comes with home ownership.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor welcomed NAREB, noting the organization was returning to its roots in Tampa, where it was launched.

“NAREB was established in 1947 in Tampa, Florida, as an equal opportunity and civil rights advocacy organization for African American real estate professionals, consumers, and communities in America with a founding principle of Equal Housing Opportunity for All,” Mayor Castor wrote in a welcoming letter. “It has become the nation’s oldest and largest Black real estate trade association. Advocating for Building Black Wealth Through Homeowners, its primary goal is Democracy in Housing.”

Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwendolyn W. Myers commended NAREB members for the years of advocating to build Black wealth through homeownership. “Organizations committed to helping increase Black home ownership are so crucial to communities across the world,” she wrote. “With the largest rent increases that we have seen in history, professionals in organizations like yours is a beacon of hope for so many people looking for an affordable place to call home for their family. NAREB's commitment to improving Black Americans' economic strength and promoting homeownership is more important than ever for communities.”

Gov. Ron Desantis also offered a warm welcome to NAREB, saying, “It is my pleasure to welcome you to Tampa for the National Association of Real Estate Brokers 75th Anniversary celebration. I applaud your work to enhance democracy in housing and elevating home ownership for Floridians."

Held at Tampa’s JW Marriott Hotel, the convention theme is “Restore, Rebuild, Retain.” It includes a host of training and break-out sessions for attendees, receptions, workshops, an expo, and opportunities for networking.

Among the highlights are:

 Wednesday 10:15 AM NAREB Opening Ceremony

Special Guest: Mark O’Donovan, CEO, Chase Home Lending, JPMorgan Chase

Partner: Cerita Battles, Managing Director, Head of Community & Affordable Lending, Chase

Q&A with NAREB Past & Honorary Presidents Guest Speaker: Roland Martin, Journalist

 Thursday 11 AM Legislative Update

Shaping U.S. Housing Policy, Dynamic Black Women Take the Lead

America’s housing industry is 15% to 17% of the total national economy, with residential housing alone valued at $33.8 trillion. For the first time in history, at the helm of the agencies designing and impacting housing policies are Black women. They discuss priorities and what they do to increase Black homeownership.

Presenters: Sandra Thompson, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency; Alana McCargo, President, Ginnie Mae; Grovetta Gardineer, Sr. Deputy Controller, Bank Supervision Policy, Office of the Comptroller of Currency

Partner Remarks: Leslie Rouda Smith, President, National Association of Realtors; Lisette Torres, Director, State Government and External Affairs, Rocket Companies

Facilitator: Ashley Thomas, III, 2nd VP and Government Relations, NAREB

 Thursday 1:30 PM

FREDDIE MAC: Reaching Diverse Communities, a Conversation

Join Tamela Thurman with Freddie Mac’s Equity team alongside Ewunike Brady and Scott Willis as they discuss homeownership opportunities for Black families. This session will focus on important resources and tactics that can be deployed to overcome the challenges facing homeowners in communities of color and reduce the homeownership gap.

Presenters: Ewunike Brady, VP, African American Segment Lead, Wells Fargo; Scott Willis, DVP, Business Development Manager, US Bank

Moderator: Tamela Thurman MBA, Director, Single-Family Equitable Housing, Freddie Mac

Partners: Carmen Mercado, Senior Affordable Lending Business Development Manager, Freddie Mac

Facilitator: C. Renee Wilson, Executive Director, NAREB

 Friday 12 PM

Women’s Council of NAREB Scholarship Luncheon Join us as we celebrate and recognize Realtist Achievers!

ACME Award Honorees: The Honorable Val Demings, U.S. Congresswoman; Florida’s 10th Congressional District; LaTisha Grant, President, Women’s Council of NAREB

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each of the real estate disciplines.