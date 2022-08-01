Iglesia Ni Cristo Chapel Opens as Dignitaries Acknowledge the Church's 50th Year in Canada and 108th since Establishment

Purchased by the INC from Bethany Baptist Church in 1981, this 20,460-square foot lot contains a 300-seater chapel, which underwent renovations in 2020 and opened its doors again on July 22, 2022, starting with a special worship service led by INC’s Executive Minister. In a special worship service that was live streamed from Manila, Philippines to sites in Asia and North America, Executive Minister of the Church Of Christ, Eduardo V. Manalo, officiated the re-dedication of the INC’s newly renovated chapel in Winnipeg. The colors green, white, and red are seen at the iconic Niagara Falls on July 26, 2022.

Dedication of newly renovated chapel in Winnipeg and lighting ceremonies of Canadian landmarks set the stage for Iglesia Ni Cristo's 50th anniversary in Canada.

CANADA, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- From city landmarks illuminating its flag’s colors to humanitarian events, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), or Church Of Christ in English, has an outstanding lineup of activities for commemorating its 50th year in Canada.The first was their Anniversary Thanksgiving Worship Service with the re-dedication of their newly renovated chapel in Winnipeg , Manitoba.The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered with the Philippine government on July 27, 1914. One hundred and eight years later, it has congregations in 162 countries and territories worldwide.Canada was reached by the INC’s mission 50 years ago, starting with a congregation in Winnipeg.“Over the years, we have witnessed firsthand the many contributions that Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) has made to communities across Winnipeg and beyond,” said MP Kevin Lamoureux & MLA Cindy Lamoureux in their joint message to the INC.The renovation project began in August 2020 and was completed on July 15, 2022, for which the Church spent CA$1,501,791.78.Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the INC saw the completion of the project, with everyone involved adhering to all health and safety regulations from start to finish.Renovation works included the repainting of the chapel’s interior and exterior and the remodeling of its podium.The chandeliers and lights were all replaced, the main sanctuary flooring given a new carpet, all the pews were replaced with new upholstery, and the choir loft was installed with a Johannus organ.The facáde of the worship building was refurbished and adorned with three spires, and the baptismal pool was remodeled.“Iglesia Ni Cristo has been bringing people in Canada together for 50 years. And as a Church, it has been administering the word of God consistently throughout those years.” Kevin and Cindy also stated.On Friday, July 22, 2022, as part of the celebration, INC members witnessed, through live streaming, the re-dedication to the Lord God of their beautiful house of worship. The INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, officiated the worship service.Just days later, significant landmarks all over Canada were illuminated with the Church's colors of green, white, and red in time for the Church’s anniversaries.These included the CN Tower in Toronto, ON; City Hall of New Westminster, BC; High Level Bridge of Edmonton, AB; TELUS Spark Building in Calgary, AB; the Old Port Ferris Wheel in Montreal, QC; the ByWard Market Ottawa sign in Ottawa, ON; and of course Canada’s iconic Niagara Falls.Hon. Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, also wrote to the INC, saying, “On behalf of the Government of Alberta, it is my pleasure to send greetings to members of Iglesia Ni Cristo as you celebrate the 108th anniversary of the church and the 50th anniversary of the church in Canada.”As for the property at 485 Ingersoll Street in Winnipeg, the INC purchased it from the Bethany Baptist Church in 1981 for CA$60,990.00. The property is a 20,460-square-foot lot with a 300-seater chapel.Since 2009, the number of houses of worship that the INC has built and renovated is 3,212—with 259 during the pandemic.###About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/

EXECUTIVE NEWS: Chapel Dedications as INC Commemorates 108th Anniversary and 50 Years in Canada