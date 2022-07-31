People with previous history of COVID-19 or recent residence/travel history to foreign country are required to conduct single sample test in nucleic acid testing

MACAU, July 31 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, it is more common for people with residence or travel history to foreign country to have previous history of COVID-19, and a certain number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 have been tested “re-postive” repeatedly in nucleic acid tests for COVID-19. When the samples of the above-mentioned individuals and others are tested together in mixed samples, a positive result will be identified, and it would be necessary to trace all sampled individuals in the same positive tube for re-testing.

In order to reduce this kind of situation, starting from 1 August, people with residence or travel history to a foreign country within 1 month, or people who have been infected with COVID-19 within 3 months, are required to take single sample test in nucleic acid testing. Single sample test can be conducted at the following locations:

Prior booking required:

NAT station at Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium

NAT station at Macau University of Science and Technology Gymnasium

NAT station at Qingmao Port

Walk-in service available:

NAT station at Conde de São Januário General Hospital

It is reminded that, people with relevant residence/travel history or infection history in the database of the Health Bureau will be prompted in the booking system; and people who do not have record in the system, but have relevant residence/travel history or infection history, must take the initiative to explain their status to the NAT examiner.