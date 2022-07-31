Premier’s statement on Vancouver Pride

CANADA, July 31 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement to mark Vancouver Pride:

“After two of the most challenging years in our history, people are coming together again this summer at Pride parades and festivals throughout the province. This is a time to celebrate love, joy and all the progress we have made. It is a time for all of us to pledge allyship with the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“We must not forget that Pride is a celebration born out of protest. In the early years, the City of Vancouver refused to grant permits for Pride events. Today, the Vancouver Pride Parade is the largest one in Western Canada, regularly bringing together more than 650,000 people. Our government is proud to be in solidarity with all those fighting for equal rights today.

“Over the past five years, we have made changes to ensure people have equal access to services – no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity. That includes removing gendered language from regulations and making it easier to have your true gender reflected on government ID. We have also strengthened sexual orientation and gender identity education in our schools, and we are working to address gaps in access to gender-affirming care.

“We have come a long way in the past few decades, from equal marriage and access to adoption for same-sex couples to wide-ranging legal protections against discrimination. But the fight for equality is not over.

“Around the world, and specifically in the United States, hard-won rights are under renewed attack. Homophobia and transphobia are on the rise. Here in B.C., too many are still facing stigma, harassment and the threat of violence. For racialized, Indigenous and Black communities, the challenges can be even more difficult.

“As we celebrate Vancouver Pride, our government commits to continuing the hard work necessary to build a more inclusive province, because we believe B.C. is stronger when everyone is truly free to be who they are.”