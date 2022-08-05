Johnny Prill Releases Tropically Themed Album – “Hawaiian Shirts & Hula Skirts”
New album has 10 tracks, including “Red Hawaiian Shirt,” all with a tropical vibe.
I believe this is the first song ever written about Tom Selleck’s famous red Hawaiian shirt!”BAD AXE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Prill is delighted to announce the release of his latest album, “Hawaiian Shirts & Hula Skirts.” All 10 tracks, written by Prill, feature a tropical vibe. Listening to this album will whisk you away to Hawaii, or any other tropical paradise that you may be dreaming of. The song “Red Hawaiian Shirt” refers to the iconic shirt worn by Tom Selleck on the long-running TV series, Magnum PI. This shirt was so strongly representative of the show that it was inducted into the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. In one episode of the 2018 reboot, Jay Hernandez wears the exact same shirt, in recognition of its significance.
— Johnny Prill
“The shirt is printed with colorful parrots and a tropical foliage pattern on a red background and has carved wood buttons,” says Johnny Prill. “I believe this is the first song ever written about Tom Selleck’s famous red Hawaiian shirt!”
Other tracks on the album include, “Blue Hawaii (My Favorite Tropical Drink)” – first released in January, to great acclaim. The song features the classic Blue Hawaii cocktail, invented in Honolulu by Hawaiian bartender Harry Yee in 1957. Another track, “Celebrate (It’s Cheeseburger Time),” was inspired by a festival called Cheeseburger in Caseville, which takes place in Caseville, MI, close to Prill’s home. This festival, taking place over 10 days in August, is a tribute to tropical paradises, cheeseburgers, and Jimmy Buffett. It includes the Parade of Tropical Fools which attracts more than 100,000 people every year.
The 10 tracks on “Hawaiian Shirts & Hula Skirts” are:
1-Celebrate (It’s Cheeseburger Time)
2-My Lovely Island Room
3-Blue Hawaii (My Favorite Tropical Drink)
4-Lucid Dreams (Help Me Unwind)
5-Red Hawaiian Shirt
6-Ocean Blue Polka Shoes
7-Daydreams
8-It’s Party Time (On an Ocean Cruise)
9-Tropical Holiday
10-Hawaii Sure Sounds Good on Christmas Day
“Hawaiian Shirts & Hula Skirts” was produced by Johnny Prill and Johnny Prill II. The album can be downloaded from iTunes or Amazon.
Johnny Prill is an award-winning, Grammy-nominated songwriter and is the author of "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa," the official song of National Grandparents Day. Prill’s songs have been featured in publications such as Country Weekly, The Detroit News, The Detroit Free Press, and The Las Vegas Weekly. His songs have been recorded by Bobby Vinton who refers to Prill as “one of the most creative songwriters of our time.”
