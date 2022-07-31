RE: I91 South Closure
Interstate is now open to one lane.
From: Sanborn, Jaden <Jaden.Sanborn@vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, July 31, 2022 5:56 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: I91 South Closure
I 91 South is shut down in the area of mile marker 47 due to a crash
This incident is expected to last until further
notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully
