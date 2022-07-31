CTT Macao warns the Public for Fraudulent SMSs

MACAU, July 31 - Recently, some citizens reported that they have received SMSs sent in the name of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), soliciting the recipient to click the embedded link to pay additional fee for their parcels and provide personal information.

We have to clarify that CTT did not send the SMSs concerned and remind the public to stay vigilant. Anyone receiving such text messages, should stay cautious, never click on the link or provide any personal information. If anyone suspect to have fallen prey to scam, please call the Judiciary Police’s Anti-fraud hotline 8800 7777 or crime report hotline 993 for help.