Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,128 in the last 365 days.

CTT Macao warns the Public for Fraudulent SMSs

MACAU, July 31 - Recently, some citizens reported that they have received SMSs sent in the name of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), soliciting the recipient to click the embedded link to pay additional fee for their parcels and provide personal information.

We have to clarify that CTT did not send the SMSs concerned and remind the public to stay vigilant. Anyone receiving such text messages, should stay cautious, never click on the link or provide any personal information.  If anyone suspect to have fallen prey to scam, please call the Judiciary Police’s Anti-fraud hotline 8800 7777 or crime report hotline 993 for help.

You just read:

CTT Macao warns the Public for Fraudulent SMSs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.