Berlin Barracks - DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004304

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  07/30/22, 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roxbury Mountain Rd, Warren

VIOLATION: DUI

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sierrah-Mae Ingham

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005      

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

VEHICLE MODEL: Marquis

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police responded to Roxbury Mountain Rd, near Senor Rd, in Warren for a report of a single vehicle crash.  The operator was identified as Ingham.  She lost control of the vehicle while going around a corner too fast and the vehicle rolled onto the roof.  Ingham a was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  She was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing.  Ingham was released with a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/22/22.

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  09/22/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL:  n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

