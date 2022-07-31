Berlin Barracks - DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004304

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/30/22, 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roxbury Mountain Rd, Warren

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sierrah-Mae Ingham

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: n/a

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

VEHICLE MODEL: Marquis

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to Roxbury Mountain Rd, near Senor Rd, in Warren for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Ingham. She lost control of the vehicle while going around a corner too fast and the vehicle rolled onto the roof. Ingham a was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing. Ingham was released with a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/22/22.

COURT DATE / TIME: 09/22/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648