Berlin Barracks - DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004304
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/30/22, 0055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Roxbury Mountain Rd, Warren
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sierrah-Mae Ingham
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: n/a
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury
VEHICLE MODEL: Marquis
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to Roxbury Mountain Rd, near Senor Rd, in Warren for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Ingham. She lost control of the vehicle while going around a corner too fast and the vehicle rolled onto the roof. Ingham a was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing. Ingham was released with a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/22/22.
COURT DATE / TIME: 09/22/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648