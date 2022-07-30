New Haven Barracks/MV CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5002370
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/30/2022 at approximately 1501 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Leicester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leicester/Brandon town line
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Terry Paul
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
INJURIES: Minor injuries suspected
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
Passenger #1
OPERATOR: Michael Vitagliano
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
INJURIES: Minor injuries suspected
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 1501 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash involving a collision with a tree off of US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester, near the Brandon/Leicester town line. Initial information further advised both occupants were out of the involved vehicle, but had been injured during the crash. Operator Terry Paul (78) and passenger Michael Vitagliano (58), both of Rutland City, were removed from the scene by Brandon Area Rescue Squad and transported to Porter Medical Center for care. Route 7 in the Town of Leicester near the area of the crash was temporarily closed to one lane of travel.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.