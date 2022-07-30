New Haven Barracks/MV CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5002370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2022 at approximately 1501 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leicester/Brandon town line

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Terry Paul

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

INJURIES: Minor injuries suspected

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

Passenger #1

OPERATOR: Michael Vitagliano

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

INJURIES: Minor injuries suspected

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 1501 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash involving a collision with a tree off of US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester, near the Brandon/Leicester town line. Initial information further advised both occupants were out of the involved vehicle, but had been injured during the crash. Operator Terry Paul (78) and passenger Michael Vitagliano (58), both of Rutland City, were removed from the scene by Brandon Area Rescue Squad and transported to Porter Medical Center for care. Route 7 in the Town of Leicester near the area of the crash was temporarily closed to one lane of travel.

