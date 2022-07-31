MergersUS Appoints Edward Sklar as Chief Operating Officer

MergersCorp M&A International

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S., July 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MergersUS Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Sklar as Chief Operating OfficerEdward comes with an extensive experience of sales leadership, project management, and business development in the software industry, demonstrating all the qualities necessary to assume leadership of our daily operations.“During his time at MergersUS, Inc. Edward’s contributions have been instrumental in driving the growth of the business and helping to build a great culture for our employees” said Stefano Endrizzi, Founder of MergersCorp M& International, “His focus on sales optimization has resulted in greater sales productivity and better alignment across the company. He has propelled us to become the leading M&A Advisor in the Global Lower Middle Market and guided us into niche verticals such as football clubs for sale and call centers for sale”In his new role, Edward will be responsible for the overall marketing operations and will work with the Senior Management Team to implement the strategic vision and values of our firm. Edward will also be responsible for implementing, managing, and overseeing the sales teams across all our offices and strategy across all our business units.“I’m very excited for this opportunity and look forward to continuing our company’s growth, II want to thank Stefano Endrizzi, the Board, and my colleagues at MergersCorp M&A International” stated Edward SklarAbout:MergersCorp™ M&A International is a leading Lower-Middle Market M&A advisory brand, offering professional M&A services to clients across the world.Today MergersCorp™ M&A International is a global player with a network of Investment Bankers, M&A Advisors and brokers selling businesses with annual revenues of $500,000 to $250 Million in technology, construction, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, services, distribution, engineering, education, transportation and more.We help our global clients confidentially buy and sell privately held businesses, aligning the interests of all parties for mutual success and satisfaction.We assist our clients throughout the entire M&A process: from the origination to the execution of the finance transaction.Our team is comprised of over 100 senior M&A Advisors, investment banking professionals, business brokers and operating executives, all of whom have an extensive experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars.It is our goal to make the process of either buying a new business or selling your current business as smooth and efficient as possible. We know how important confidentiality is to our sellers and we treat it with the utmost importance, creating a win-win outcome for all parties involved is what we believe makes or breaks a deal.

