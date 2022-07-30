Derby Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5003291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2022 @ approximately 0815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Commerce Way in the Town of Derby

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Tractor Supply

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a theft that occurred at the Derby Tractor Supply sometime between 9:00 pm on 07/29/2022 and 7:00 am on 07/30/2022. Store employees reported two Coleman 100cc Mini Bikes and two Coleman 196cc Mini Bike Extremes to have been stolen from within the store’s fenced in area. Stock photographs of the mini bikes are listed above. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.