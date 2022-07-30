Derby Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for information
CASE#: 22A5003291
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/30/2022 @ approximately 0815 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Commerce Way in the Town of Derby
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Tractor Supply
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a theft that occurred at the Derby Tractor Supply sometime between 9:00 pm on 07/29/2022 and 7:00 am on 07/30/2022. Store employees reported two Coleman 100cc Mini Bikes and two Coleman 196cc Mini Bike Extremes to have been stolen from within the store’s fenced in area. Stock photographs of the mini bikes are listed above. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.