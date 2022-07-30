Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                              

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2022 @ approximately 0815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Commerce Way in the Town of Derby

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation                                           

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Tractor Supply

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a theft that occurred at the Derby Tractor Supply sometime between 9:00 pm on 07/29/2022 and 7:00 am on 07/30/2022. Store employees reported two Coleman 100cc Mini Bikes and two Coleman 196cc Mini Bike Extremes to have been stolen from within the store’s fenced in area. Stock photographs of the mini bikes are listed above. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

You just read:

