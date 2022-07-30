Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road East and West Single-Lane Restrictions in West Mifflin
Lebanon Church Road is
currently restricted to single-lane traffic in each direction between Regis
Avenue and Pleasant Hills Boulevard due to damaged guide rail. The road will
remain in this traffic pattern until further notice.
Please use caution
when traveling in this area.
Motorists can check
conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter
conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay
warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than
1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also
available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by
calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA
website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
# # #