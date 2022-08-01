“The Decision Maker’s Handbook to Data Science” Celebrates Two Years of Teaching AI to Executives

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is about people, not algorithms, notes author and data scientist Dr Stylianos (Stelios) Kampakis as he celebrates the second anniversary of his seminal work, "The Decision Maker's Handbook to Data Science”. Now in its 2nd edition, this work has introduced the complex and over-hyped world of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to countless business executives in a simple, easy to follow manner.

The second anniversary celebration, held on June 26, was hosted by The Tesseract Academy run by Dr. Stylianos. Over 130 participants bought tickets that focused on the latest changes, frameworks and developments in the world of data science, and the many choices today’s entrepreneurs have. The Tesseract Academy will soon launch a certificate course in Executive Data Science.

A culmination of over ten years spent doing data science, the Handbook emerged from a workshop on data science that Dr. Stylianos held in London for decision makers. He went on to self-publish the first edition, which soon became popular for its down-to-earth style and for de-mystifying buzz words that fill up the business world. Buzz words like Hadoop, artificial intelligence, blockchains, machine learning, big data and analytics, and so on.

Tech-phobia is often a result of using big words and drumming up hype around them. The field of data science is in fact multi-disciplinary. Dr. Stylianos’s aim, in writing this book, was to make data science accessible without fear and hype, and the change had to begin at a cultural and educational level. The fruits of the labor can now be seen in the reception the work has been receiving since its publication.

"Very good for executive-level readers who need to leverage data science in decision-making processes. Highly recommended!", says a recent reader.

The second edition of the Handbook presents a solution-oriented approach to doing data science when it comes to addressing business problems, along with the expertise and tools required to develop a solid data strategy that is continuously effective. Also included are what pitfalls to avoid, and many frameworks to utilize for growing a business.

Throughout his career, Stylianos has been actively involved in a wide range of projects involving science, data, technology and data science education. He often writes about data science, machine learning, blockchain and other topics on his blog: The Data Scientist (thedatascientist.com). He holds a PhD in Computer Science from University College London, an MSc in Informatics from the University of Edinburgh, and many other academic qualifications.

