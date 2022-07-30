FLOX successfully introduced to the first Customer in the US for wildlife mapping and repellence with drones and AI

Deer present in the field

Successful delivery and installation of the Flox Hugin solution at FLOX’s 1st US customer base

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLOX, a startup that provides artificial intelligence equipped autonomous drones, announced Friday that it has expanded its commercial phase to the US market, as it delivered and installed its Hugin drone solution at FLOX’s first US customer Andrew Nelson, an innovative fifth generation farmer, who uses technology to keep his farm running and who had been suffering from wildlife damages from deer and elk. This marks the kickoff of FLOX’s commercial test phase on the US soil enabling FLOX to apply and further fine tune its technology across a multitude of different cultivated fields and young forest lands, while targeting a variety of wildlife species.



Landowner and farmer Andrew Nelson of Nelson Farms, Inc. & Silver Creek Farms Inc , based in Farmington, Washington state, who welcomed the delivery of Hugin, FLOX’s first ever commercial system on the US soil, commented: “I have been in touch with FLOX since early summer 2021 on a regular basis and now we are here – deploying their first ever commercial system in the US. FLOX will be vital to our wildlife management and monitoring, we are excited to be part of their first trial in the US.” Nelson is also working actively with FLOX, advising the team on the US agricultural market entry strategy including customer success and autonomous flight permissions.

“This is a big milestone for our team, and something we have been working hard to achieve for almost a year. We are very excited to start this phase and collaborate hand-in hand with the customers in the US over the upcoming months,” said FLOX CEO Sara Nozkova. “Right now we are pursuing commercial tests on two markets, in SouthEast Sweden and the Northern US, which enables us to fully test our solution on a variety of wildlife species, which in turn provide our AI systems the ability to gain huge amounts of experience”.

The FLOX’s Mission – Coexistence with Wildlife. Reimagined.

FLOX is turning what was previously a human-wildlife conflict to a new way of managing and protecting natural resources in shared landscapes. FLOX develops an autonomous, AI equipped drone solution that helps landowners and farmers to successfully repel wildlife in order to maximize agricultural output and protects young forests, in turn preventing agricultural expansion into natural wildlife habitats. FLOX’s technology is currently also being tested in some of the Nordic countries as a possible solution to prevent collisions between trains and wildlife.

FLOX’s Call to Action to Farmers & Landowners in Sweden & Northern USA

FLOX plans to deliver its solution to over a dozen different customers in the upcoming months, bringing its solutions one month at a time to each customer, enabling FLOX to apply its technology across a wide variety of cultivated fields and young forests, collect and learn from all the gathered data, rapidly iterate both the hardware as well as the software, all the while already delivering value to these early adopters. There are still some slots open for interested farmers or landowners in Sweden or Northern USA, targeted by wildlife, to become part of FLOX’s commercial test phase – just send us an email if you are a farmer or landowner and interested in applying our solution: info@floxrobotics.com.



About FLOX

FLOX is a Stockholm-based startup on a mission to reimagine coexistence with wildlife. The company was founded in December 2020, at the Royal Institute of Technology with support from KTH Innovation, with the aim to offer affordable tailor-made services provided by autonomous drones to protect crops and young plants from wildlife-related damages.



If you are a journalist or an industry analyst and have any questions or would like to engage with FLOX CEO Sara Nozkova, please contact FLOX’s press team at press@floxrobotics.com.



For general or customer inquiries, please contact FLOX at info@floxrobotics.com