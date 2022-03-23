FLOX Joins Forces With RISE,Stockholm University In Groundbreaking AI-Assisted Drone Mapping WildStock Research Project

FLOX Robotics Joins Forces With RISE and Stockholm University In Groundbreaking Research Project: AI-Assisted Drones for Mapping and Management of Wild Stock

We are absolutely thrilled with this recognition this early on in our journey by StartUs Insights...FLOX made it into their Top 5 for 2022. We most definitely plan to live up to this badge of honor!” — FLOX CEO Sara Nozkova.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Funding received from KTH Digital Futures for 2 year-long research project

- FLOX recognized as Top Drone Startup to Watch in 2022 by StartUs Insights

FLOX Robotics (FLOX AB) - a startup that provides artificial intelligence equipped autonomous drones, and part of the Sting deep-tech incubator - announced Wednesday that it is joining forces with Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) through its Digital Systems Department and Stockholm University Department of Computer and Systems Sciences on a two-year research project: Autonomous Drones and AI-Assisted Computer Vision for Near Real-Time Mapping and Management of Wild Stock led by RISE’s Mikhail Popov and Professor Barry Brown of Stockholm University.

FLOX has committed to contribute to the project reliable, local and nearly real-time wildlife data gathered by FLOX’s Hugin drone as it is patrolling a variety of different farmlands and forest areas in both Sweden as well as Northern USA, the first two markets where FLOX will launch the commercial test phase of its OH-1 solution (FLOX’s Oden base station + Hugin drone) in the coming months. This will enable the research project to provide insights for data-based wildlife-related decisions to veterinary institutes, nature conservationists, hunting associations, insurance companies and many others.

“Firstly I would like to thank KTH Digital Futures for its trust in us! It is a great privilege to be able to work with such esteemed research partners like Professor Brown and Mikhail Popov on a project that we see is fundamental to FLOX’s vision - AI-assisted identification of wildlife species,” said FLOX CEO Sara Nozkova. “Making our data available to all involved and impacted stakeholders, helping create a thriving ecosystem that has the potential to make better informed, essentially data-driven wild-life related decisions in the near future, would be a big step into the direction of delivering on our vision.”

Through AI-assisted identification of wildlife species, the stakeholders have the possibility to track the animal species which are injured, bearing diseases or have been involved in an incident. The project demonstrates an integrated solution for automated mapping, identification, tracking and, when required, repelling wild animals using autonomous drones with AI-assisted computer vision and ultrasound repellent technology combined with a geographic information system (GIS)-like for data visualization, analysis and decision making. The project, which will kick off in April 2022, has received funding for two years. More information can be found on KTH’s Digital Futures website: https://www.digitalfutures.kth.se/research/demonstrator-projects/autonomous-drones-and-ai-assisted-computer-vision-for-near-real-time-mapping-and-management-of-wild-stock/

FLOX Recognized as Top Drone Startup for 2022

Earlier this week FLOX received a big surprise as it was listed as one of the 5 Top Drone Startups to Watch globally in 2022 by StartUs Insights, a research firm based in Vienna, Austria, specialized in providing intelligence on innovation, technologies and emerging companies.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this recognition this early on in our journey,” Nozkova said. “Thousands of new startups are founded every year - emerging companies with the potential to disrupt the drone industry. To give a head-start on emerging technologies and startups that will impact the industry in 2022, StartUs Insights analyzed a total of 756 global drone startups and scaleups, and FLOX made it into their Top 5 for 2022. We most definitely plan to live up to this badge of honor!”

More information on StartUs Insights analysis can be found on their website: https://www.startus-insights.com/innovators-guide/5-drone-startups-2022/#

About FLOX

FLOX is a Stockholm-based startup on a mission to reimagine coexistence with wildlife. The company was founded in December 2020, at the Royal Institute of Technology with support from KTH Innovation, with the aim to offer affordable tailor-made services provided by autonomous drones to protect crops and young plants from wildlife-related damages. Subscribe to FLOX’s newsletter by sending an email with <subscribe> in the subject line to: info@floxrobotics.com

Are you a landowner or farmer plagued by wildlife and have interest becoming part of FLOX’s 12-month commercial test phase? Just send us an email with <calltoaction> in the subject line and we will get in touch: info@floxrobotics.com.

If you have any questions or would like to engage with FLOX CEO Sara Nozkova, please contact FLOX’s press team at press@floxrobotics.com.

For general or customer inquiries, please contact FLOX at info@floxrobotics.com.