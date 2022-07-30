Compensation Resources Opens Participation for “2022/23 Annual Salary Budget Planning Survey”

EA Compensation Resources LLC, an EisnerAmper Company, announces that participation is now open for its “2022/23 Annual Salary Budget Planning Survey.”

The survey’s goal is to collect data on actual and projected merit increases and salary structure movement for executive, management, exempt, non-exempt, and hourly/production job groups. Survey participation is open to companies of all sizes, locations and industries.

“Today's economic realities are putting great pressure on companies to stay competitive with wages," said Mary Rizzuti, Managing Director of Compensation Resources. "Companies are reevaluating their compensation spend and are seeking empirical data to inform their decisions. Our survey will provide foundational information to assist in the salary budgeting process to ensure competitiveness within a very volatile labor market."

Click here to participate in this survey. The deadline for survey completion is June 15, 2022. Visit our website for additional information.