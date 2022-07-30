DSI provides public services to a limited extent on 1st August

MACAU, July 30 - Due to the development of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) located at China Plaza in Avenida de Praia Grande and DSI’s service areas located in the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta (Zone R on 2nd Floor) and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands (Zone D on 3rd Floor) will provide limited public services on 1st Aug 2022.

For the aim of preventing and controlling the disease, DSI calls for citizens to use 24-hour self-service kiosks and online services to go through application formalities to avoid crowding. Besides, DSI reminds citizens that there is no urgent need for new-born babies to apply for the Macao SAR Resident Identity Card. Citizens who intend to lodge applications at DSI can go to DSI’s website (www.dsi.gov.mo) to make an appointment in advance. All kinds of performance pledges will be suspended. Applicants will be notified of the document collection date by SMS.