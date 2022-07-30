Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth and Sixth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Fifth and Sixth Districts.

Sixth District

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at approximately 9:31 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect shot the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 22-036-262

Fifth District

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, the suspect and an adult female passenger were traveling in a vehicle in the 1900 block of I Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun out of the driver’s side window of the vehicle. A second suspect shot at the vehicle, striking the passenger. The victim then sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 22-057-057

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Dominique Moten, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.