Nghi Sơn refinery reaches new milestone

VIETNAM, July 30 - Engineers work on an oil pipeline at the refinery. Photo baothanhhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI – Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) has successfully delivered two petrol shipments to the Nghi Sơn Refinery Distribution Branch (PVNDB), an affiliated company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.

The delivery marked a milestone for the petrol producer as it has produced 20 million metric tonnes of petrol since its very first shipment in October 2018.

"We are proud of this achievement and, on behalf of NSRP, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders, the authorities, our employees and our partners," said So Hasegawa, NSPR General Director.

NSRP is a joint venture company established in April 2008. Its refinery has an initial outlay of over US$9 billion and a capacity of 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The refinery is a national key project and one of the most sophisticated refineries in Asia, accounting for about 70 per cent of petrol supply in Việt Nam. —VNS