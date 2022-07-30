Submit Release
Animal Welfare Advisory Council Subcommittee Meeting

MAINE, August 4 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 4, 2022

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

The AWAC subcommittee to review dog licensing in Maine is meeting on August 4 from 2-4pm to discuss potential changes to increase compliance with dog registration in Maine and reduce workload on municipalities. To join the virtual meeting please use the following information:

OR

Call in

Meeting ID: 267 980 289 522
Passcode: vEivFb
Mobile Onetap: +1 207-209-4724,,16780829# United States, Portland
Phone Conference ID: 167 808 29#

For further information, contact:

Name: Ann Gibbs

Phone: 207-287-7602

