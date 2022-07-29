Tony Walk Drops New Singles "Good Vibes Only” Now Available on all Digital Platforms
Amazon Chart Selling Singer, Songwriter & Producer Tony Walk Releases Latest Single "Good Vibes Only" Now Available on all Digital PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon chart selling Singer, Songwriter and Producer Anthony Walker, formally known as Tony Walk has been singing since the tender age of nine years old and his love for music was evident in his ability to approach any genre of music vocally and master it in a signature style showcasing his smooth and fluid tenor voice.
His first project, "Introduction Tony Walk” a collection of classics. This project crossed international boundaries and showcases Tony's masterful approach vocally to Pop, Rock, R&B, Gospel and Soul influences, all wrapped in a project that appeals to any music lover, while staying true to his message of love, social consciousness, spiritual awareness, and equality.
His latest EP, "Good Vibes Only” released on May 6th featuring the Amazon Music charting hits” The One For You” and the ballad, "Stay”. Also, he released the George Benson classic,” Turn Your Love Around” remixed by DJ Pope from Baltimore that is charting in the Top Ten on Traxsource and also available on all digital platforms.
